The Free Press
“Courageous Conversations” is the theme of a four-member panel discussion 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road.
Panelists and their topics are — Christopher Emmanuel, “Racism and Positive Masculinity,” Melissa Ketchum, “Bi-Polar and Recovery,” Julie Thorleifson, “If I Die It Will Be Glorious, If I Live It Will Be in Grace,” and Laurie Wiebesiek, “Representing the Transgender Community.”
Women of Wisdom, the event’s organizer, suggest $17 donations and request participants bring non-perishable items for distribution to a local food shelf.
WOW’s goal is that “Courageous Conversations” participants find deeper understanding of other humans.
Prohibition to be discussed
“Schell’s Brewery and the Prohibition Era” is the topic for the next “Lunch and a Bite of History” program. the program will be held at noon on Thursday at the Brown County Museum Annex’s meeting room.
Ted Marti will give a one-hour presentation about “Schell’s Brewery and the Prohibition Era.”
Marti, Schell’s president, will share stories about how the brewery survived the 13 years when alcohol sales were prohibited.
There is no admission fee for the program. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lunch; complimentary coffee and water will be available.
Family activities planned at park
Volunteer seed collecting, history walks, a bonfire and other family-friendly activities are slated Saturday at the upper picnic shelter in Fort Ridgely State Park, 6 miles south of Fairfax for motorists using Highway 4.
A volunteer naturalist will lead guided hikes that explore how wildlife and plant life are transitioning into autumn. The hour-long nature hikes will take place at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Seeds collected 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday will be used in the park to restore prairie plant communities.
Area naturalist Scott Kudelka will lead a 2:30 p.m. tour through the Fort Ridgely Cemetery on the park’s grounds. Kudelka will demonstrate how historical figures and events are connected to the site.
A bonfire will be lit beginning at 2 p.m. near the upper picnic shelter. Free marshmallows will be distributed.
For more information, contact Joanne Svendsen at 426-7840 or joanne.svendsen@state.mn.us.
There is no fee for the activities; however, vehicle permits are required in the park.
St. Peter candidate forum Thursday
The League of Women Voters of St. Peter, the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce and the St. Peter Herald will host a forum for St. Peter City Council and mayoral candidates.
The forum begins 7 p.m. Thursday in Room 219, St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.
Questions for the candidates may be submitted prior to the event by emailing spchamb@hickorytech.net or lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org.
Museum’s festival starts Tuesday
The fifth annual Harvest Festival starts Tuesday and continues through Oct. 20 at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.
The festival includes activities for toddlers including a straw maze.
Several activities are slated Saturday at the museum: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m Tractor Alley, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. grain bin safety program; and a 10-11 a.m. “Owls in Minnesota” program.
Sunday afternoon activities include a 4-H Engineering Design Challenge demo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.