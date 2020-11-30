The Free Press
Mankato Symphony is inviting community members to participate in a showcase of local talent slated for the holiday season.
To participate in “MSO Holiday Countdown” submit a video of yourself, a family member or a friend singing, playing an instrument or dancing to: mso@mankatosymphony.org.
Submissions will be accepted through Dec. 14.
Videos will be posted daily on MSO’s Facebook page and website starting Tuesday and continuing through Dec. 25.
Disposal appointments offered to residents
Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 651 Summit Ave., soon will begin accepting appointments for dropping off household hazardous waste items during the winter months.
Appointments will be available to residents of Blue Earth, Le Sueur and Nicollet counties beginning Tuesday.
Appointments may be made for time slots between noon and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Feb. 23.
Proof of county residency will be required when participants arrive at the facility.
Items accepted include household cleaners, yard/gardening products, certain automotive products, caulking material, fluorescent bulbs and aerosols.
The HHW facility is closed for the season for general collection. Its product reuse area will not be available until spring.
To make an appointment, call Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources at 304-4251.
For more information on the HHW Facility and a list of accepted items, visit: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/HHW.
Signup for baskets goes virtual
This holiday season Mankato Salvation Army is accepting only online registrations for its Christmas Food Basket program.
Participants must sign up Dec. 7-13 via a link on the nonprofit’s website: SalvationArmyNorth.org/MANKATO.
The program is restricted to residents of North Mankato and Blue Earth County.
Income eligibility will be required and verified before applications can be approved.
Applicants will be required to upload images of the following documents: a government-issued photo ID, proof of income, a letter serving as proof of government assistance and proof of residency.
Applicants also will be asked to provide name and birth dates of anyone living in the household.
