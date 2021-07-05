The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato Area Community Band will perform its annual concert of patriotic music 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from the bandshell at Sibley Park.
The performance is a rescheduled event. In past years, the band’s annual concert has been in Lincoln Park. If the weather is inclement, the concert will be canceled.
There is no admission fee. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
The community band’s final concert of the season is slated July 12 at Sibley Park.
Celebrations include food collections
Volunteers will be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations for area food shelves during town celebrations this week.
Marchers will collect non-perishable food items, personal care items and cash during Madelia’s Park Days grand parade 7 p.m. Friday. Donors should watch for Stock the Shelf volunteers pushing shopping carts along the parade route.
Madelia Food Shelf is requesting donations of canned meats and vegetables, tomato sauce, soups, cereal, spices, cooking oil, condiments, rice and pasta, cleaning supplies, shampoo, toothpaste and toilet paper.
Pile It On for ECHO Food Shelf volunteers will use shopping carts and buckets to collect donations during the North Mankato’s Fun Days Parade 11 a.m. Saturday.
The food shelf benefit has been part of the parade since 1993.
LWV rep to discuss climate change
Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council forum 9 a.m. Friday will feature a virtual presentation by Michelle Witte, executive director of the League of Women Voters Minnesota.
A Southeast Clean Energy Resource Teams presentation also is planned during the meeting. CERT Director Chris Meyer will provide an introduction to seed grants.
Witte serves on the League’s Climate Change Task Force. She will discuss her organization’s successful advocacy for over 100 years and how it has prioritized climate change as one of the key issues intersecting with the country’s democracy.
She will share information about the League’s new Climate Change Task Force. Witte also will review the Walz Climate Report Card advocacy project, which the League supported.
There is no registration fee to attend the meeting. To join the meeting, go to: https://socrates.zoom.us/j/98050737987?pwd=a2NJbkQ1Tk5hZEV1bzd6RWpjL29HUT09.
Night to Unite registration opens
Mankato’s annual Night to Unite is scheduled for Aug. 24.
Representatives may register their neighborhoods for 5:30-8:30 p.m. get-togethers by calling 387-8600.
Night to Unite is designed to build community, celebrate neighborhood partnerships, and strengthen city and public safety relationships with community members.
The informal gatherings also allow community members a chance to discuss ways to keep their neighborhoods safe.
