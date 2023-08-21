History buffs and farm equipment enthusiasts will gather this week for the Pioneer Power Show.
This year 2023 marks the 50th anniversary for the three-day event 6 miles east of Le Sueur near County Road 26 at 34605 265th Ave.
The show features tractor parades, live music, historical displays and demonstrations of old-fashioned skills such as broom making and weaving on looms.
Gates open 8 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The $10 admission fee allows entry throughout the event. A souvenir show button is included in the cost. Youths ages 13 and younger may attend for free.
Other souvenirs may be purchased on the showgrounds.
Founded by a group of local farmers, the Pioneer Power Show got its start shortly after the country’s bicentennial. Men dusted off their father’s and grandfather’s old tractors and formed a parade down county roads.
This year’s anniversary celebration will include several features from previous shows, including a perennial favorite, the North Central Wheel Horse Collectors display.
For more information, go to: pioneerpowershow.com.
Old Main Village marking State Fair
Activities and foods reminiscent of the Minnesota State Fair are planned 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at Old Main Village, 301 S. Fifth St.
Old Main Village is a senior living community managed by The Goodman Group. Its state fair event offers opportunities for residents, team members, families and guests to come together and embrace nostalgia and share fond memories.
There is no admission fee.
Attractions include a dunk tank, games with prizes, face painting and music by the Blue Ox Jazz Babies. Corndogs, mini doughnuts, cotton candy and nachos will be served. Information and tours will be available during the event.
Reservations are encouraged and may be made by calling 388-4200.
Annual medicine show slated Saturday
Hilarity, high jinks and cure-alls will be promoted Saturday during three performances by historical reenactors on the lawn near the historic Rensselaer D. Hubbard House, 606 S. Broad St.
Old Time Medicine Shows are slated 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.; there is no admission fee.
Characters include The Cherry Sisters, who promote laughter as the best medicine. Another show character, Violet McNeal, will reveal the secrets of the medicine show trade.
The Hubbard House will be open Saturday afternoon. There is a fee to tour the former home of Hubbard Milling Company’s founder.
Built in 1871, the house now serves as a Blue Earth County Historical Society museum and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
