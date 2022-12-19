An astronomical account of the Christmas story will be offered Wednesday evening in Mankato East High School’s planetarium.
Free shows are slated 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in school rooms accessed from the front of the building.
Reservations are required.
The shows also feature performances by the Mankato East Chamber Choir, a comedic video and information about the night sky over Mankato.
To order tickets, go to: www.ticketsource.us/mankato-east-planetarium.
Time to mail holiday greetings
Options remain for those procrastinators who have not yet mailed their holiday greetings.
The U.S. Postal Service is recommending priority mail for customers with holiday shipping to areas within the contiguous United States.
Today is the deadline to send priority mail that should arrive before Sunday — Christmas. Priority Mail Express customers have a little more leeway. Items shipped before the Dec. 23 deadline should make it on time for the holiday.
Domestic, retail ground service and first-class mailed today or later may not arrive in time for the Christmas holiday.
For more information, go to: usps.com.
Holiday Lights contest continues
Voting for North Mankato’s third annual Holiday Lights contest continues through Dec. 26.
Prizes will be awarded to the winners, who will be announced Dec. 27.
A map is available showing all decorated residences participating in the competition.
Maps may be picked up at North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
For more information, call 345-5120.
Window-display contest underway
An annual holiday competition between participating Mankato-North Mankato businesses continues.
Let it Glow, Kato! window-display contest voting runs through Dec. 31.
A map of participants is available at: citycentermankato.com/let-it-glow.
Cash awards will be given for the top three spots.
