Artwork by high school students and captivating sights in the universe may be viewed 7 p.m. Friday at Mankato East High School’s Planetarium.
During the “Art of Human vs Art of the Universe” planetarium show, students’ artworks will be projected on the dome screen and displayed in the lobby.
There is no admission fee to the event; however, seating reservations are necessary. To make reservations, call 387-5671, Ext. 5.
Presentation to feature post office
Amateur historian Tim Pulis will discuss his Mankato post office research during a program 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E Hickory St.
The admission is $5. VINE members will not be charged admission fee.
Registration is necessary and may be made by calling 387-1666.
Historical society seeks board members
Blue Earth County Historical Society has open seats on its Board of Trustees that the organization will begin to fill in March.
The board consists of members representing Blue Earth County.
Candidates should have strengths in one or more of the following areas: financial management, business management, development and/or fundraising.
Previous nonprofit board experience preferred but not required.
Founded in 1901, the Blue Earth County Historical Society operates two facilities in Mankato: the History Center and Museum at 424 Warren St. and the Historic R.D. Hubbard House at 606 South Broad St.
For more information, visit: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com or call 345-5566.
Chronic conditions workshop slated
A free six-week program designed for people who have a chronic condition begins 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Mankato Clinic’s North Mankato location, 1575 Lookout Drive.
“Living Well with Chronic Conditions” participants receive support from trained leaders and other workshop participants that are also living with a chronic condition. They will be shown effective techniques on how to deal with their condition, frustration, fatigue and emotions. Additional topics include exercise, healthy eating, better ways to communicate about their condition with doctors and family members, problem-solving, and goal-setting.
To register, contact Mary Cassem at Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, 387-5586, Ext. 3, or send a message to: mcassem@ccsomn.org
Historical Society past president to speakKaren Annexstad Humphrey, Minnesota Historical Society past president, will speak at Nicollet County Historical Society’s annual meeting 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Treaty Site History Center, 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
Her presentation “Deep- ening Our Roots, Widen- ing Our Horizon” is open to the public.
Annexstad Humphrey grew up in Norseland. A past president of the Norwegian American Historical Association as well as MHS, she now works with individuals and families in philanthropy for the Minnesota Historical Society.
Admission to the presentation is $5 for the general public. Reservations are required and are due by Wednesday.
To make reservations, call 934-2160 or send a message to: events@nchsmn.org.
Arts center tours, showcase slated
An exhibit of works by St. Peter High School artists and tours of added second-floor space and new studios are planned in conjunction with the Arts Center of Saint Peter’s annual membership meeting 4 p.m. Sunday.
The public may attend the event.
After the meeting’s election of new board members, attendees may view an exhibition of more than 80 pieces by St. Peter High School Advanced Art and Art Concepts One students and tour the Arts Center’s new second-story writing, weaving, knitting and sewing studios.
Members and volunteers may attend a potluck meal in conjunction with the meeting.
