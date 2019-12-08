The annual Christmas star show will be Monday, Dec. 16, at the Mankato East High School Planetarium.
Two shows are scheduled, 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The program will feature Mankato East's Chambers Singers during the exploration of skies across the universe. The show will include stars you can see in the Mankato sky. There will also be a possible explanation of the star that the wise men followed.
Admission to the show is free, with donations accepted.
Reserve spots by calling the high school at 507-387-5671. Seating is limited.
Lights illuminate lake
Reflected in the nearby lake, Sleepy Eye's Holiday Lights in Motion display continues through the holiday season at Sportsmen's Park Campground on Highway 4 north.
The display on the north side of Sleepy Eye Lake runs 5-10 p.m. nightly until Jan. 1. It features 85 festive trees decorated in 200,000 Christmas Lights, along with choreographed music.
Select dates this month include horse and carriage and hay wagon rides through the lights. See sleepyeyeholidaylights.org for the schedule.
Electric cars among forum topics
Electric vehicles and energy storage are the topics for the next Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council forum 9-11 a.m. Friday at South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive.
The presenter is DataInsights' Alan Wernke, a longtime electric vehicle advocate and Tesla owner.
There is no admission fee.
Ney to do Christmas Bird Count
The Ney Nature Center in rural Henderson invites veteran and novice birders alike to participate in the annual Christmas Bird Count on Saturday.
Participants will head out from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with bird guides and checklists to observe bird-feeding stations or explore select areas within a 7.5-mile radius of the Nature Center at 28238 Nature Center Lane.
No advance registration is required for this free event. For questions, call 507-248-3474 or visit neycenter.org.
Simultaneously, thousands of volunteers throughout the Americas will take part in the bird count.
Hometown stop
With its roots in the Mankato downtown music scene a few years ago, the Last Revel band will be returning to the area for a concert Saturday at Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and special guest Mike Munson is featured along with the band.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. See mankatobrewery.com for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.