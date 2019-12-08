Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.