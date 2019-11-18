The Free Press
More than 20 languages will be used to read a variety of poems during a Minnesota State University’s event 4-6 p.m. Thursday in Ostrander Auditorium, Centennial Student Union.
MSU World Languages and Cultures Department is sponsoring the annual international poetry recital.
International students, faculty and staff as well as Mankato residents will read their poetry selections using Spanish, French, German, Dakota, Norwegian, Portuguese, Chinese, Italian, Korean, Somali, Farsi, Japanese and ASL.
English translations of the poems will be provided to audience members.
Can Jam encourages donations
A Minnesota State University student-inspired food drive, Can Jam, is slated 7:30-10 p.m. Wednesday at Pub 500, 500 S. Front St., in conjunction with National Hunger Awareness week.
Dale Haefner’s Music Management and Concert Production class is sponsoring the collection of non-perishable food donations for ECHO Food Shelf. People who make food donations will receive tickets for chances to win raffle prizes.
For more information, call 389-5549 or 625-6500.
Boys in Blue stories slated
Stories of Blue Earth County heroes during the Civil War will be presented by living history actors 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950, 1900 N. Riverfront Drive.
There is no admission fee; however, free-will offerings will be accepted.
Living history actors will bring to life the stories of Blue Earth County heroes during the Civil War.
The Boy in Blue Project is the host of the event. Copies of the “Boy in Blue Commemorative book” will be available for sale.
Concert to benefit housing program
Christian recording artist and Mankato native Jason Gray will perform 5:30 p.m. Saturday at United South Central in Wells during a fundraiser to provide safe housing for women in crisis and their children.
Gray’s Building Something Beautiful concert is a benefit for The Five Sisters Project in Wells.
The admission fee includes the cost of a gourmet dinner.
Tickets cost $60 for general reserved seating. VIP tickets cost $100. To order tickets, go to: Eventbrite.
Mental illness class offered
Staff and volunteers with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota will present a class 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Clubhouse/Resource Center, 181 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
Information will be provided about NAMI’s work with children and adults who suffer from mental illness. Their family members also may attend the free class that will offer information about education opportunities and support programs and how people may advocate for better mental health policies.
For information, contact Jes at jkimpton@co.le-sueur.mn.us.
Solar system focus of show
Mankato East Planetarium Production Club is the host of a free show 6:30 p.m. Friday in Mankato East High School planetarium.
The show is designed as an imaginary trip through the solar system and a look at planets and other space objects. Organizers will accept questions from the audience.
There is no admission fee; however, seating reservations are necessary and may be made by calling 387-5671.
