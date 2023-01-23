Minnesota State University’s Chesley Center on Aging is co-hosting two dementia education presentations Tuesday in Centennial Student Union’s Ostrander Auditorium.
The presentations are 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. and will provide identical information.
“Alzheimer’s Disease: What It Is and What Can Be Done” will be presented by University of Minnesota professor Joseph Gaugler, the Robert L. Kane Endowed Chair in Long-Term Care and Aging.
Gaugler’s presentations will provide an overview of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, including signs, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment.
Co-sponsors for the presentations include the U of M’s School of Public Health and the Minnesota Northstar Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program.
There is no admission fee and registration is not required. Participants will not be charged parking fees if they use Pay Lot 4 near the student union.
Winterfest kicks off Friday
St. Peter Winterfest kicks off with an opening ceremony 5 p.m. Friday at the town’s chamber office, 101 S. Front St.
There are no admission fees to activities. Hot chocolate and s’mores will be served and the first clue will be read for the event’s medallion hunt.
Saturday events include a cornhole tournament 11:30 a.m. at the community center. It’s a fundraiser for Royal Family Kids Camp.
Winterfest activities are scheduled over several days. Ice skating for ages 21 and older will be available at Veterans Park’s rinks Feb. 3-4.
An annual fundraiser for Special Olympics is slated in conjunction with Winterfest. The Polar Plunge starts noon Feb. 4 at Hallett’s Pond near Hy-Vee.
Family-friendly activities and music are planned 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Veterans Park. Snow Day in the Park includes Frisbee golf.
River’s Edge Hospital is hosting a 1-mile Winter Walk 11 a.m. Feb. 11 around the health care facility’s campus.
Winterfest concludes with a Dad’s Belgian Waffle Breakfast 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at St. Peter American Legion Post 37. Proceeds will be used for the Lions Club’s Friends of Learning Back to School Project.
Affordable housing to be discussed
Mankato will host two open houses to offer information about a draft for an affordable housing plan.
Both open houses will be on the first floor of the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza. Interested members of the public may attend either the 1 p.m. session or 5 p.m. session.
Community feedback was used to develop the initiative in Mankato’s Strategic Plan.
For more information, call 387-8600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.