The Free Press
Mail ballots for the Aug. 9 primary election have been sent to residents in cities and townships throughout Blue Earth County.
Ballots for the election have been mailed to precinct residents in Amboy, Good Thunder, Pemberton, Skyline, and Vernon Center, as well as Blue Earth County residents who live in certain sections of North Mankato and Minnesota Lake. Voters who live in the following townships also have been mailed ballots: Beauford, Butternut Valley, Cambria, Ceresco, Danville, Garden City, Jamestown, Judson, Lincoln, Lyra, Mankato, Mapleton, McPherson, Medo, Pleasant Mound, Shelby, Sterling, and Vernon Center
The ballots include instructions for voters, including a section on witness requirements.
Residents in these precincts not registered to vote will need to register in order to receive a ballot by mail.
Voters should register in advance no later than July 19 to be considered pre-registered for the election.
Absentee ballots for the primary election also have been mailed to voters who requested them.
Voters wishing to request an absentee ballot may do so online at: www.becvotes.org. Absentee voters also may pick up ballots between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays at Blue Earth County Elections Office, in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S. Fifth St., Mankato.
The purpose of a primary election is to determine the candidates who will appear on the November General Election ballot.
Ballots must be returned in the postage-paid envelope or dropped off at the Blue Earth County Elections Office no later than Election Day, Aug. 9.
Voters may register, check the status of their ballot and handle many other elections-related tasks by visiting: www.mnvotes.org.
For more information, call Blue Earth County Elections at 304-4341.
Jefferson Quarry open house set
An informational open house about Jefferson Quarry redevelopment concepts is slated 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 in Columbia Park, 2022 Fifth Ave., Mankato.
During the drop-in event, attendees will be able to view concepts influenced by input gathered from neighborhood residents and an online survey. A brief overview about the Jefferson Quarry Redevelopment Planning project and next steps will be shared at 5:30 p.m.
The Jefferson Quarry site is owned by Pentagon Acquisition LLC. The business has been working with city officials to help discover possible uses for the quarry.
Cambria’s annual celebration kicks off Saturday
Members of the Cambria Township community are prepping for a 151st Fourth of July celebration — the state’s longest consecutive observance of the nation’s independence.
Activities are slated Saturday through Monday.
A fireworks show begins at dusk Saturday from the grounds of Cambria Town Hall. Spectators should not park on the shoulder of Highway 68 during the show.
Sunday events include a community worship service 9 a.m. at Cambria Presbyterian Church.
Several types of games will be available to play 11:45 a.m. Monday in Cambria Park. A potluck picnic will be served at noon in the park.
The annual Fourth of July Parade begins 1 p.m. Monday on the west end of town and an annual patriotic program is slated 2 p.m. in the town hall. Live music will be performed after 4 p.m. Sunday in the park.
Free-will offerings will be used by the community to support upcoming Fourth of July celebrations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.