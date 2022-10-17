Minnesota State University’s Dental Hygiene Program is offering free dental care Thursday to area children who are ages 18 years and younger.
Appointments are required. Exams will be done 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Clinical Sciences Building, Room 128, 150 South Road.
Appointments for eligible patients will include cleanings, X-rays, exams, sealants and fluoride treatments. A parent or legal guardian should accompany each patient.
To schedule an appointment, call 389-2147.
Idea session slated Wednesday
North Mankato’s second “Brewing New Ideas” session is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Spring Lake warming house.
During the city-hosted session, residents may offer big-picture ideas they’d like the city to pursue.
To register to attend, go to: northmankato.com and search for “Brewing New Ideas” or call 625-4141.
Residents unable to attend Wednesday’s discussion may submit ideas by participating in a survey between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday. Ideas submitted electronically will be discussed during the session Wednesday evening.
Data will be compiled in a report for the council with categories measured against national benchmarks that compare the results to how similar-size cities responded.
To request more information, send an email to: matthew1@northmankato.com.
Input needed for inclusivity study
Mankato Area Foundation, along with 11 partners, has launched a community-led, mixed-method study to gauge the current status of inclusivity within the area.
The Greater Mankato Inclusivity Study is publicly and privately funded and is being conducted by a national firm, Intercultural Competence Edge.
The process of collecting residents’ perspectives includes personal interviews and focus groups with community members. Partners involved in the study will use the survey as a tool for receiving input about community members’ perceptions and experiences regarding living and working in Greater Mankato. Topics include housing, health care, education and economic well-being.
While the final study report will not make suggestions, the findings will help identify areas of improvement for all ages, races, abilities and genders.
Partners supporting this study include Mayo Clinic Health System, Greater Mankato Growth, the cities of Mankato and North Mankato, Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, Minnesota State University, YWCA Mankato, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, South Central College and Mankato Area Public Schools.
To include as many community members as possible, the survey is being disbursed through a variety of businesses and community organizations and is being provided in multiple languages.
The survey is open through Nov. 20. A summary of the report is anticipated to be released in the first quarter of 2023.
The survey is open to anyone who lives, works, or commutes to the Greater Mankato area. To learn more or to take the survey, visit: greatermankatoinclusivity.com.
Shakespeare play to open at MSU
Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance’s production of William Shakespeare’s “Richard III” opens Thursday in the Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
Evening performances are slated 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Oct. 26-29. Matinees begin 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 29-30.
The production includes the services of a disability consultant, faculty member John Paul. The character of King Richard is written to be physically disabled. The production also includes original music by student composer Frank Vondra.
Admission is $17 for ages 16-64. Ticket prices are $15 for audience members ages 65 and older, youths younger than 16 and groups of 15 or more. MSU student tickets cost $5. MSU’s box office is open 4-6 p.m. weekdays. The box office number is 389-6661. To purchase tickets online, go to: MSUTheatre.com.
