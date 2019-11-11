The Free Press
A Fraud Watch Network presentation 9-11 a.m. Nov. 21 at Old Main Village, 301 S. Fifth St., will offer advice in avoiding identity theft and consumer fraud.
Jay Haapala, AARP Minnesota, will discuss how participants may “scam-proof” their lives. His topics include scams, identity theft, credit-card fraud, cyber security and online safety, investment fraud, consumer protections and incidents involving family members.
A breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m.
There is no admission fee, however, registration is required. To register, go to: aarp.cvent.com/KatoFraud.
Holiday stress program slated
A program 2 p.m. Thursday at VINE Adult Community Center will focus on grandparents’ planning and expectations for spending time with their families over the holidays.
Retired marriage and family therapist, Sylvia McCarty-Scheurer, is the presenter for “Grandparenting Through the Holidays.”
There is a $5 registration fee for participants who are not VINE members.
For more information or to register, call 386-5586 or visit: vinevolunteers.com.
The registration deadline is Tuesday.
Talk features lore on hauntings
Researcher/author Chad Lewis will take his audience on a ghostly journey to some of the most haunted places in Minnesota during a program 3 p.m. Thursday at Le Center Public Library.
Lewis’ presentation includes stories from throughout the state such as wandering ghosts of the North Woods to a haunted B&B in Wabasha. His presentation will include photographs, case histories and eyewitness accounts.
There is no admission fee to attend the program recommended for ages 13 and older.
This program is funded by a Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative grant.
Wellness Day set for Saturday
Waseca Wellness Day is scheduled 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Waseca Public Library.
There is no admission fee to the Vision 2030 Project designed to encourage healthy living, reduce stress, promote social connectivity within the community, and create positive transformations.
Sessions are led by local businesses and organizations, library staff and community members. Sessions will be staged at various locations within the library.
Some property taxes due Friday
All manufactured home and agricultural class property owners must pay second half of property taxes on or before Friday.
Taxpayers who miss the deadline will be charged a penalty if payment is not received or postmarked on or before the due date.
Blue Earth County residents may make payments the following ways:
- By mail. Payments must be postmarked on or before Nov. 15 to avoid penalty and may be sent to: Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources, PO Box 3567, Mankato, MN 56002-3567.
- In-person. Payments may be dropped 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays at the Property and Environmental Resources office on the first floor of the Historic Courthouse, 204 S. Fifth St.
- Online. Payments by credit card (2.49% fee) or by eCheck ($1.49 per transaction) can be made at www.blueearthcountymn.gov.
- Drop-box payments at Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse, outside the Fourth Street entrance; downtown Hy-Vee, 410 S. Riverfront Drive; and Cub Foods, 1800 Madison Ave.
- Tax payments can be made during operating hours at the following banks in Blue Earth County: MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal and St. Clair State Bank. Property owners should bring tax statements along to confirm correct tax amounts.
For more information, call 304-4251.
