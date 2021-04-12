The Free Press
Land Stewardship Project Family Farm will sponsor a new program focusing on rural economic justice 7:30 a.m. Thursday. BYOB (breakfast) is a virtual program being offered as a way to highlight the Land Stewardship Project’s work during the 2021 session of the Minnesota Legislature as well as providing a way to discuss how to protect farms, food availability and community health.
The virtual event features speakers, music and breakout groups.
The registration fee includes an option for contributions to Shared Ground Farmers Cooperative’s Food for the People Program.
For more information, including how to register, send an email to: eminge@landstewardshipproject.org.
Food distribution event slated
Free boxes of food will be distributed 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Drive, Le Sueur.
The drive-up distribution event is a federal COVID assistance program hosted by the Le Sueur Food Shelf and Le Sueur County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.
Anyone in need of food is eligible to receive the boxes that contain produce, dairy products and meat. No registration or paperwork is necessary and only basic demographic information will be asked of participants, such as the ages of individuals in each household. No names, addresses or other identifying information will be asked.
The federal program, designed to also assist farmers, ranchers and other food producers, is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Through the program, food is channeled to food banks and other nonprofits that serve Americans in need.
Area flood history to be discussed
Nicollet County Historical Society research assistant Bob Sandeen will lead a discussion about area floods during a virtual program 10 a.m. today.
A 1965 event that affected St. Peter is one of the floods that will be discussed.
To participate, go to: facebook.com/events/432922074414524.
Program focus on women’s self-care
Mayo Clinic Health System is sponsoring a free program noon Thursday to help women prioritize their own well-being.
“Women and Well-Being: Discover Calm in the Chaos” features Cheristi Cognetta-Rieke, chief nursing officer, Mayo Clinic Health System. Other speakers include Sarah Stinson, a licensed professional counselor, and Bridget Berkland, an employee well-being adviser.
Participants will learn practical well-being strategies and resiliency skills to help them take a break from stress and discover calm in the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic.
To register, go to the classes and events section of Mayo Clinic Health System’s website.
