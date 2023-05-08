The Free Press
As the area gears up to host the Governor’s Fishing Opener this week, the public doesn’t have to even fish to participate in the activities.
Here are some of the highlights of the event:
• 1-3 p.m. Thursday at the Waterville Area Fisheries office and state fish hatchery, the Department of Natural Resources will host an open house.
• 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Lucky Lure in Madison Lake, the band AZBY will perform.
• Noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Minneopa State Park, bison ambassadors will be at the park, which requires a state park vehicle permit for entrance.
• 7-10 p.m. Friday at The Landing on Madison Lake, the band Blue Ringers will perform.
• 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday at The Anchor Bar & Grill in Madison Lake, The Jeremy Poland Band will perform.
• 2-5 p.m. Saturday at The Landing on Madison Lake, Sean Benz will perform.
• 2–3 p.m. Saturday, 23888 610th Ave., Madison Lake, goat yoga on tap at Goofy Goat Farm.
• 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Anchor Bar & Grill in Madison Lake, Nowhere Fast will perform.
TRIAD aims to reduce crime
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason announces the restoration of TRIAD, a partnership of law enforcement, senior citizens and community groups. The goal of this organization is to reduce crime against the elderly and reduce fear of it.
The Le Sueur County TRIAD group’s purpose is to encourage an ongoing information exchange between law enforcement and seniors in the community.
The next TRIAD meeting will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday in the Justice Center EOC, 435 E. Derrynane St., Le Center. All senior citizens are welcome to attend.
Bike Walk month activities in area abound
May is Bike Walk month, and a number of activities are planned to mark the observance.
Here is a sampling of some of the offerings organized by Greater Mankato Bike & Walk Advocates:
• Saturday — Historical Brickyard Trail Loop. The ride, which is 4.37 miles in lower North Mankato, starts at 6 p.m. at the the North Mankato Municipal Building, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
• Sunday — The eighth annual Bike Safety Rodeo. The event is 10:30 a.m. to noon at River’s Edge Hospital, 1900 N. Sunrise Drive, St. Peter.
• May 19 — National Bike to Work Day.
• May 20 — Key City Kids Bike event. Donation-based kids bikes available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 204 E. Vine St., Mankato.
• May 20 — Mountain Bike Try-It-Out at Mount Kato. The Try-It-Out session is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kiwanis MTB Trails, 2301 Highway 169, Mankato. Refreshments, grill items, etc. orchestrated by the Mankato HS Cycling Team. Loaner bikes and helmets will be available.
• May 22 — Hike at Red Jacket Valley Park. The walk begins at 5:30 p.m. in the back parking lot near the building and beach at 19950 Old State Highway 66. Lengths include 1.7- or 3-mile hikes.
For a full schedule or more information, visit: www.katobikewalk.com/bike-walk-may.html.
Mankato reschedules water main flushing
Water main flushing in the city of Mankato has been rescheduled to this week.
The flushing is to take place between 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through Friday to help make it more convenient for residents.
Water mains are routinely flushed to clean the distribution system. The city says to avoid or limit water usage during flushing operations, because although water is safe to drink, it may stain. Allow for at least an hour after daily flushing operations for water to clear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.