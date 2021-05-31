The Free Press
Changes in precipitation patterns and the river level have resulted in increased erosion along the banks of the Minnesota River at Mankato.
The public is being asked to comment on a proposal to complete riverbank stabilization measures along the Minnesota’s east side, including the areas of Riverfront Park and the city’s Water Resource Recovery Facility.
The proposed design involves construction of an armored riverbank to correct the existing unstable and eroding riverbank and reconstruction of a public canoe landing.
Input on the proposal will be accepted through June 24.
Written comments may be emailed to: mmccarty@mankatomn.gov.
Jeffers Petroglyphs openi
ng
Visitors walking the grounds at Jeffers Petroglyphs, 27160 Cottonwood County Road 2, may view ancient rock carvings depicting buffalo, turtles and thunderbirds when the Minnesota Historical Society site opens for the season Thursday.
In addition to its short and long prairie trails, Jeffers Petroglyphs now offers a south prairie trail. The new trail, about 1.25 miles long, features rare plants and a prairie restoration project.
The visitor center’s exhibits, museum store and restrooms will be open. Visitors should bring water to drink while on self-paced, self-guided tours. Staff will be stationed along a designated path to discuss the carvings.
Face masks are not required while visitors are outdoors. Safety measures such as hand-washing stations are available.
Reservations are not necessary. Advance tickets may be purchased by calling (651) 259-3015.
Museum announces new exhibit
Brown County Historical Society plans a grand opening 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday for its new permanent exhibit “Becoming Brown County.”
There is no admission fee for the event at BCHS Museum, 2 North Broadway, New Ulm.
The exhibit tells the story of Brown County during three eras: prehistory, early human habitation, and European settlement.
Activities for children are planned Saturday with historical themes such as Native American winter count, locust plagues, bison and the fur trade.
Input needed for preservation plan
Minnesotans are being asked to review and comment on Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office’s plans over the next 10 years.
The 2021-2031 plan’s goals include the preservation of cultural identity and heritage in the state and ready access to historic resources.
A draft plan is available for download at: mn.gov/admin/shpo/planning/statewide-plan-new/plancomment.jsp. Comments may be submitted using a form on that web page.
The public comment period closed July 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.