In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health, Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health is offering free radon test kits on a first-come, first- serve basis to area homeowners in conjunction with the Radon Action Month.
Beginning today, short-term radon test kits may be picked up at the Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health Office on the second floor of the Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building, 622 S. Front St., St. Peter.
Interested local residents may call 934-7089 to check if kits are still available.
Radon is an odorless, colorless and tasteless radioactive gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils. The only way to know if it is present in a residence is to test for it.
Exposure to radon may cause cancer. Fortunately, the risk is largely preventable by fixing radon problems when discovered.
The best time to test is during the heating season, but testing can be done year-round.
Other organizations offering test kits at low or no cost may be found at MDH’s Radon Testing website: health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/air/radon.
Farmers’ market seeks input
North Mankato Farmers’ Market organizers want to know what ideas their customers have to improve the seasonal venue.
Shoppers may provide feedback by participating in a short survey at: elucd.typeform.com/NMankatomarket.
The farmers market at 1920 Lee Blvd. is hosted by South Central College. There is no fee for vendors to set up at the market that is open weekly 3-6 p.m. Monday from early June until mid-October.
For more information about the market, call 625-4141.
Transit service marks fifth anniversary
A public transportations system that serves Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties with affordable transportation will celebrate its five-year anniversary Wednesday.
As a token of appreciation, all passengers who ride the bus today through Friday will receive a small gift.
TRUE Transit has provided more than 30,000 rides since its operations began in January 2017 with just one bus. During its first year, more than 1,200 rides were provided. Now the dial-a-ride service has five buses and provides nearly 1,000 rides a month.
Reservations for rides are required and can be scheduled online at: truetransit.org or by calling 388-8783.
Hillstrom open after holiday break
Hillstrom Museum of Art on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter is again open regular hours after a break for the holiday.
The museum’s current exhibit features recent works by faculty artist Kristen Lowe. For the body of work, Lowe used a new process in which richly-painted soft wood was hand carved in intricate patterns. Detailed charcoal scenes of animals in landscapes were drawn above the carved patterns.
Lowe will discuss her artistic process during a lecture 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at the museum.
Visitors must wear face masks while indoors on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College, including while they are viewing the show at the Hillstrom, located on the lower level of the C. Charles Jackson Campus Center.
Exhibit hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is no admission fee.
