The Free Press
Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources Department is accepting orders for rain barrels through a program offered in partnership with Recycling Association of Minnesota.
Rain barrels cost $90, plus tax. Orders will be accepted until April 23, the date of the barrel distribution event slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 651 Summit Ave.
To order, visit: www.recycleminnesota.org. Customers will need to select Blue Earth County as their pickup location when ordering.
For more information on the sale, visit: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/binsale or call 304-4251.
Volunteers needed to monitor state’s rainfall
The State Climatology Office is looking for volunteer rainfall monitors to measure precipitation in their yards.
Volunteers are particularly needed outside the immediate Twin Cities metro area. The data collectors are part of the office’s Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.
The network’s 20,000-plus volunteers use standard 4-inch-diameter rain gauges to measure rainfall amounts they report online.
Volunteers help to verify high rain totals after big events, monitor drought and flooding, make precipitation maps more accurate and provide needed guidance on Minnesota’s changing climate, climatologist Pete Boulay said in a press release.
Training will be provided to volunteers regarding observing weather trends and submitting precipitation and weather event reports. Training materials are available online.
To participate, volunteers must purchase or provide a standard 4-inch-diameter rain gauge.
The gauges are available at a discounted price through CoCoRaHS. Participants also need internet access to submit reports.
For the past two years, Minnesota has won the “CoCoRaHS Cup” competition for recruiting the most new volunteers of any state.
To sign up or for more information, visit CoCoRaHS.org or contact Boulay at peter.boulay@state.mn.us. The website includes lesson plans for STEM students and instructional videos for all participants.
Minnesota Judicial Branch seeks public input
The Minnesota Judicial Branch is seeking input on ways the courts can increase access to justice, improve customer service and sustain public accountability.
Every two years, the judicial branch creates a strategic plan to support its mission to provide justice through a system that assures equal access for the fair and timely resolution of cases and controversies. This year the judicial branch also is engaging in long-term strategic planning to assist in developing priorities and projects over the next 10 years.
A survey, available through March 14, invites participants to share feedback on the branch’s three strategic goals — access to justice, effective administration of justice, and public trust and accountability. Responses to the survey will be used to identify short- and long-term priorities for strategic planning.
Lessons learned from a shift to virtual hearings during the pandemic, as well as rapidly evolving technology, are driving forces behind the strategic planning, said a Minnesota Judicial Branch press release.
Previous strategic plans have led to initiatives that have improved access, transparency and convenience in the court system.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch is made up of 10 judicial districts with 296 district court judgeships. To participate in the survey or for more information: go to: www.mncourts.gov.
