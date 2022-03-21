The Free Press
Electric vehicles will be on display during a free event 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 at the Maverick All-Sports Dome at Minnesota State University.
The third annual Recharge Mankato Expo will offer attendees a chance to explore vehicle-charging options, learn about the environmental and economic benefits of EVs.
There is no admission fee; however, registrations are requested. To register or for more information, go to: recharge-mankato.org/events.
Program to discuss pioneer childbirth
How pioneer Norwegian-American women handled being pregnant and giving birth is the topic Blue Earth County Historical Society’s March History After Hours program 6 p.m. Thursday at the History Center, 424 Warren St. A virtual option is available.
Minnesota State University professor history Lori Lahlum will present “Many ‘grødkjærringer’ Visited”: Pregnancy and Childbirth in Norwegian America, 1850-1920.” Lahlum’s research focuses on Norwegian American women’s history in the Midwest.
Admission is $10 for adults; $7 for BECHS members.
To register for the online program, go to:
blueearthcountyhistory.com/event/norwegian-american-history-hybrid-program.
Positions open on boards, commissions
Local government officials are encouraging residents to get involved by serving on a Mankato board or commission.
Boards and commissions generally meet monthly. Their members make recommendations to the Mankato City Council about their respective service areas.
Vacancies need to be filled on:
• Heritage Preservation Commission. Members recommend promoting and preserving Mankato’s historic neighborhoods, including designations of buildings and places significant to the city’s heritage.
Applicants should have an interest in the historical, cultural or architectural development of the city, own property within a heritage preservation district, or be a preservation-related professional — including people in the building trades.
• Planning Commission. Members evaluate proposed planning and zoning requests, including variances from the city code, conditional-use permits and rezoning applications. Other responsibilities include subdivision review, review of proposed ordinance changes and assisting in updating the city’s comprehensive plan. Volunteers are appointed to serve three-year terms.
• Charter Commission. Members review and suggest resolutions regarding issues related to the city charter. The commission meets annually or as needed. This commission is an independent body. Its members are appointed by the chief judge of the 5th Judicial District, who reviews applications.
Applications are requested by April 4.
To request an application or for more information, call 387-8690 or 387-8600.
MSU annual lecture focuses on rivers
Minnesota State University’s 48th annual Douglas R. Moore Faculty Research Lecture “How Rivers are Born and Evolve: A Paradigm Shift in Earth Science” begins 7 p.m. today in Ostrander Auditorium in the Centennial Student Union.
The analysis will be presented by geography professor Phillip H. Larson. His focus will be major rivers of the southwest United States that are critical resources to population centers such as Phoenix.
The presentation is open to the public; there is no admission fee. Free parking is available after 6:30 p.m. in University Gold Lots.
The lecture will also be live-streamed at: youtu.be/DyFJDHT574Q.
For more information, call 389-1242 or send a request to: julie.joerg@mnsu.edu.
Douglas R. Moore lectures are offered annually as a celebration of excellence in research at MSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.