A variety of programs and activities are slated throughout St. Peter’s inaugural Active Aging Week, Oct. 5-9.
There is no admission fee to any of the events; however, registration is required for several.
Activities include a fun walk/run, field day, craft day, pickleball clinic and a mini senior expo.
Participants must practice social distancing and wear masks.
Active Aging Week — an initiative of the International Council of Active Aging —celebrates aging and promotes the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.
A full list of activities may be viewed at
www.saintpetermn.gov/422/Active-Aging-Week
Virtual programs feature cemeteries
Blue Earth County Historical Society continues its series of virtual programs.
October programs include:
• “Cemetery 101: What You Can Learn From a Cemetery” 4 p.m. Thursday. The registration fee is $7 for participants who are not BECHS members.
• Ghosts From the Past: Virtual Cemetery Tour is slated 7 p.m. Oct. 8. Registration are being accepted. The fee is $10 per household.
To register or for more information, go to:
Forum features state candidates
A forum slated Thursday will feature candidates running for Minnesota Senate District 19 and House District 19A legislative seats.
St. Peter League of Women Voters, St. Peter Herald and St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the virtual forum that will be recorded without an audience. The forum will air later on St. Peter and Mankato’s public access television stations.
St. Peter LWV will announce the forum’s air dates on the nonpartisan organization’s Facebook page.
Candidates who have filed for Senate District 19 seat are incumbent DFLer Nick Frentz and Republican challenger Elizabeth Bangert. Candidates who have filed for the District 19A seat are incumbent DFLer Jeff Brand and Republican challenger Susan Akland.
Voters may submit questions until shortly before the forum to: lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org.
Food distributions slated in St. Peter
People struggling to put food on their tables may line up for two free distribution events in St. Peter this week.
Boxes of dairy products, meat and fresh produce will be handed out during a COVID food assistance program 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 Union St.
Fresh Food Friday is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the parking lot at First Lutheran Church, 1114 W. Traverse Road, St. Peter.
Free produce will be distributed during the drive-thru event.
The events are coordinated by the nonprofit Second Harvest Heartland.
