Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial is accepting registrations for its ninth annual Civil War Symposium, a hybrid event set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26 at Morson-Ario-Strand VFW, 1900 N. Riverfront Drive.
“Terrible Swift Sword: 1862” is the title for the symposium that may be attended in person or online.
The symposium features speakers, costumed interpreters, Civil War era music, exhibits, books and authors, and panel discussions.
Guest speaker Nancy Koester is the author of “Harriet Beecher Stowe: A Spiritual Life.” Her presentation is “Beecher Stowe Meets Abraham Lincoln.”
For tickets, go to: boyinblue.org/news-events.
Registration fees are $25 per adult, $15 for attendees 18 and younger, and $15 for a household that chooses the virtual option. March 22 is the deadline to register.
Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial is a nonprofit dedicated to honoring and preserving the Blue Earth County Civil War Veterans Memorial in Mankato and the area’s Civil War era history.
Center fundraiser has Mardis Gras theme
New Orleans style jazz and a Cajun-style boiled shrimp dinner are slated during a fundraiser for Good Counsel Learning Center Feb. 25 at Kato Ballroom.
Shrimpin’ Mardi Gras Style’s entertainment features music by the Jack Brass Band, casino games, pull tabs, paddle wheel and a cash bar. A jester will be on hand to appoint the Mardi Gras king and queen to lead the parade.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the shrimp dinner will be served 6-7 p.m.
The learning center is a nonprofit that provides tutoring for young students as well as adult learners.
Tickets are available for the dinner and dance, the dance only or an online hybrid experience.
Go to gclearningcenter.org/shrimpin for tickets and event details.
VINE has volunteer opportunities
VINE Faith in Action is seeking volunteers to assist older adults who live in the Greater Mankato community.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has seen a decline in volunteers, and each winter many volunteers travel south for warmer weather, a press release from the nonprofit said.
Volunteer duties include delivering meals to homes, providing transportation to medical appointments, assisting with household chores such as shoveling, raking or mowing and planned visits with isolated seniors.
Volunteer orientation sessions are offered monthly at VINE Community Center. Registration is required and may be made by calling 387-1666.
For more information about VINE and its volunteer opportunities, go to: vinevolunteers.com.
Families may apply for farm honors
Applications are available for the Minnesota Farm Bureau’s Centennial and Sesquicentennial Farm programs.
The deadline to apply for either program is March 7.
To qualify for the sesquicentennial designation, a farm must be at least 150 years old this year according to the abstract of title, land patent, original deed, county land records, court file in registration proceedings or other authentic land records; and the farm must be in continuous family ownership for at least 150 years.
For more information, email a request to: rachael.peterson@fbmn.org or call (651)-768-2151.
Minnesota families who have owned their farms for 100 years or more are invited to apply for the 2022 Century Farm Program. The program is produced by the Minnesota State Fair in conjunction with the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation.
Family farms are recognized as a Century Farm when these requirements are met: The farm must be at least 100 years old according to authentic land records; and the farm must be in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years.
A commemorative certificate will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying their Century Farm status.
Applications are available online at: mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition and at: fbmn.org. For more information, call (651)-288-4417; or contact a county Extension or Farm Bureau office.
