The Free Press
The 13th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic is slated Jan. 29-30 on Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.
Games are planned for adult and youth hockey players of all skill levels. Event games are not competitions sanctioned by national or state hockey associations.
There is no admission fee for viewers. A sledding hill for children is near the pond and a hospitality area will feature food and beverage vendors.
Registrations are due Jan. 24. Teams may register at: anthonyford99.com/page/show/868406-registration.
Forum on divisions with churches
A group of churches in St. Peter has announced a joint project later this month to address divisions within the Christian church. The 2022 Justin and Barbara Simpson Forum will bring together a group of scholars over four nights to study those divisions.
Sessions will take place 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 511 S. Fifth St., St. Peter.
The schedule for “Christians and a Divided America” is:
• Jan. 20: “Christianity in the United States: A Brief Historical Background.”; Jan. 25: “A Divided Christianity: The Christian Right” and “A Divided Christianity: Mainline Christians.”
• Jan. 27: “More Than Conquerors: Our Calling to a Robust Citizenship.”
• Feb. 3: “The Courageous Discipleship of Dietrich Bonhoeffer.”
The Feb. 3 forum includes a final open discussion: “How Do We Move Forward?”
Participants may attend in person or participate online.
Registrations are due Wednesday and may be completed online at: www.trinitystpeter.org/the-simpson-forum.html or called in to Trinity Lutheran Church at 934-4786. The $10 participation fee will be waived for students who register by the deadline.
Event sponsors are the Barbara and Justin Simpson Endowment Fund, Trinity Lutheran Church, Union Presbyterian Church, Holy Communion Episcopal Church and First Lutheran Church.
Stationary bike race/fundraiser slated
Registrations are being accepted for the 10th annual Pedal Past Poverty event Feb. 26 at its new venue, MRCI-East Park, 1750 Energy Drive.
The stationary bike race is a fundraiser for Partners for Affordable Housing. Teams of up to 10 riders compete for prizes based on money raised and miles biked on race day.
MEI Total Elevator Solutions is the sponsor of the fundraiser with a goal to help fight homelessness.
Sponsorships are available at various levels. For more information, businesses may contact P4H’s main office at 387-2115, Ext. 4.
Volunteers, teams and individual rider/fundraisers may register by visiting the website: partnersforhousing.org/pedal.
Class to teach how to avoid falling
A free class will teach participants how to prevent falling and as a result, avoid broken bones and hip fractures.
Classes are slated 2:30 p.m. Jan. 24 through April on Mondays and Thursdays at VINE Adult Community Center.
“Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance” participants will be shown how to improve their balance and achieve good body alignment.
Participants of all ability levels may join in the class as its exercises may be done while standing or seated.
For more information or to register, go to: vinevolunteers.com or call 386-5585.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.