For the first time in two years the planetarium at Mankato East High School will open for a public show. The free show is 7 p.m. Dec. 22.
A new registration system is in place for the free show’s attendees. To reserve seats for the show, go to: www.ticketsource.us/mankato-east-planetarium.
The show will feature information about stars in the December skies above Mankato and a story with a humorous take on what the Star of Bethlehem might be.
Chamber singers will perform musical selections during the show.
Name a Snowplow contest returns
Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced its second annual Name a Snowplow contest. Minnesotans are encouraged to submit creative names for snowplows by Wednesday.
Contest submissions will be considered by MnDOT for the official names of eight snowplows across the state. The Name a Snowplow contest is returning for a second year.
Ground rules for this year’s contest are:
• Ideas should be submitted using a form at: www.research.net/r/mndotnameasnowplow.
• Contestants may submit up to three snowplow names.
• Submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters, including letters and spaces.
• Previous winners will not be considered.
• Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans, or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered.
MnDOT staff will review all submissions and select up to 50 finalists for the public voting round in January.
MnDOT will consider factors such as (but not limited to) frequency of name submissions, uniqueness, and simplicity for broad public understanding.
State seeks Clean Fuel Standard input
Minnesota Department of Transportation and Minnesota Department of Agriculture are the hosts of two public sessions to explore ways to reduce the impacts of climate change through a Minnesota Clean Fuel Standard.
Members of the public may participate in either of the virtual sessions slated from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.
In October, the Walz administration directed state agencies to determine if and how Minnesota should move forward with a Clean Fuel Standard. The state’s goals through this process including identifying action steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, create new jobs, attract new economic investments, and reduce air and water pollution in both urban and rural communities.
MnDOT and the MDA are engaging stakeholders and listening to the public as a key part of that process.
For links to access the public meetings and for more information, visit MnDOT’s website.
Free Press seeks difference makers
The Free Press wants your ideas for people in the Mankato region “making a difference,” whether at work, volunteering or in a community endeavor.
They can be unsung heroes or community leaders. We will do feature stories on these people and publish them periodically between now and the end of the year.
Email your ideas to: editor@mankatofreepress.com and put “making a difference” in the subject line.
