The Free Press
Six barbecue entrepreneurs from throughout the country arrive in town this week to compete for RibFest honors.
Ribbers’ recipes will be judged for Best Ribs, Best Pulled-Pork and the People’s Choice.
The 22nd annual RibFest opens 5 p.m. Thursday evening in Riverfront Park, 310 W Rock St.
Four days of music are planned during the annual riverside festival.
Dwight Yoakam, .38 Special and Motley Crew’s Vince Neil are the headline performers at the park’s Vetter Stone Amphitheatre.
For for more information, including ticket prices, call 389-3000.
Business bulb collection offered
Local businesses may dispose of unwanted fluorescent light bulbs, ballasts and high-intensity discharge amps at no cost or at reduced rates.
Business Bulb Collection Day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 651 Summit Ave., Mankato.
Xcel Energy customers will not be charged for disposal of up to 10 light bulbs. Businesses that aren’t Xcel customers may take advantage of reduced disposal fees during the promotion.
Fees on Wednesday are 50 cents for each 4-foot or shorter bulb; 75 cents for bulbs more than 4-feet long and circular, u-shaped, and compact bulbs; $2 for HID lamps and broken fluorescents; $2.50 for shatter-shield fluorescent bulbs; and $5 for UV and neon lamps.
Checks should be made out to “RRI.” Xcel Energy customers must show a copy of a current bill to be eligible for the free disposal option.
For more information, call the Waste and Recycling Hotline, 304-4381.
Fluorescent bulbs are required to be recycled because of the hazardous materials they contain.
Watersheds topic for open house
Four studies about water quality recently were released by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and its local partners. One study calls for decreasing sediment in the Minnesota River by 50%.
An open house 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Sibley Park Pavilion, 900 Park Lane, will provide information about the studies and MPCA’s overall goals for the Minnesota River Basin watershed.
The studies, funded by the Legacy Amendment, determined the total maximum daily load or the maximum amount of a pollutant that a water body can accept and still meet water quality standards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.