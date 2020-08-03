The Free Press
South Central College is celebrating five decades of offering ag education by giving tours of its high tunnel greenhouse today. The tours are planned in conjunction with North Mankato Farmers’ Market on the north campus.
Tours will be offered at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Face masks will be provided and social distancing protocol will be observed.
Farmers’ Market hours are 3:30-6:30 p.m. today.
High tunnel greenhouses are movable structures mounted on rails. SCC has been selling greenhouse produce at the Farmers’ Market and provides produce to the college’s culinary arts program and campus food pantry.
This year marks SCC’s 50th year of offering agribusiness education. The college’s agribusiness education includes four programs offering associate of applied science degrees.
South Central College also has long offered a farm business management program to help current producers make the most of their operations while earning a college diploma or certificate.
BECHS offering virtual activities
Blue Earth County Historical Society has several programs slated this month.
A virtual tour of Blue Earth County’s historic courthouse starts 4 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. Registration is required for the “History@Home With BECHS” program. There is a $7 registration fee for participants who are not BECHS members.
Registration is open for people interested in the society’s Talking Ancestors Genealogy Group that will meet 11 a.m. Friday.
“Finding the House” is the topic for the presentation. There is no admission fee.
The society will sponsor a virtual pub crawl 7 p.m. Aug. 13. The virtual program will feature Madison Avenue establishments.
The registration fee is $10 per household.
To request more information, go to:
info@blueearthcountyhistory.com or research@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Nicollet County bloodmobile stops
American Red Cross drives are slated 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St. and 1-7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Nicollet American Legion, 715 Third St.
Blood of all types is needed. Donors should make appointments in advance and wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
For more information and to register, go to:
www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
