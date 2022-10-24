Mankato Area Public School Board members are the hosts of three opportunities for informal conversations with community members. The first meeting is 9 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.
Meetings also are slated Nov. 19 at Kennedy Elementary School, 2600 E. Main St.; and Dec. 10 at Roosevelt Elementary School, 300 W. Sixth St.
For more information, call 387-1868.
‘Rocky Horror’ slated at SSTC
A 1975 cult-classic movie is slated 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm.
Audience members may join with a shadow cast of local actors who will interact with iconic sequences of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
General admission is $10. Tickets that include the cost of a pre-show activity cost $25.
SSTC’s box office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
New Ulm’s Hy-Vee and chamber of commerce office are selling tickets. To purchase tickets online or for more information, go to: statestreetnewulm.org.
Old Town’s second annual event Saturday
Mariachi music, folklore and Azteca dancers will return as entertainers at Old Town Day of the Dead celebration 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday along a section of N. Riverfront Drive in Mankato.
Several new street performances also are slated during the family-friendly, second annual cultural event. Information booths along with food and craft vendors will set up between the street’s 300 block and the 800 block.
Features include a Mexican wrestling ring, a car show and an outfit contest. The event’s sponsors — Old Town Association and various community businesses — will provide free activities and treats for young participants.
Day of the Dead is the English translation for “Dia de los Muertos” the name of an annual observance primarily practiced by families with Mexican heritage. Meant as a time set aside to remember and honor deceased loved ones, Day of the Dead has similarities to a Christian observance on Nov. 1, All Saints Day/All Hallows’ Day.
For more information, go to: facebook.com/events/mankato-minnesota/old-town-mankato-day-of-the-dead-2022.
Spooktacular event set in Madelia
Madelia Chamber of Commerce members are planning a night of family fun as a Halloween community celebration. Spooktacular is slated Friday evening.
From 4:30-6 p.m., downtown merchants are planning a trick-or-treat activity for children. At the same time, kids can collect candy during a Trunk or Treat activities at Faith Lutheran Church, Amberfield Place and Living Meadows.
Women of Today organization is offering a school carnival from 4:30-6 p.m. for the community’s youths in second grade or younger and a Halloween dance 7-9 p.m. for third through sixth graders.
