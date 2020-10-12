The Free Press
Homestead and non-homestead residential, non-homestead rural vacant land, and commercial classed property owners’ second half of real estate taxes are due Thursday.
Blue Earth County residents may make payments in the following ways:
• By Mail. Payments must be postmarked on or before Oct. 15, to avoid penalty and may be sent to Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources, P.O. Box 3567, Mankato, MN 56002-3567.
• In-person. Payments will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the Property and Environmental Resources, located on the second floor (enter through Door B) of the Government Center, 410 S. Fifth St.
• Online. Payments by credit card (2.49% fee) or eCheck ($1.49 per transaction) may be made on the county’s website at: www.blueearthcountymn.gov
• Contact-free drop off. Drop boxes are located at the Blue Earth County Government Center, Downtown Hy-Vee, 410 S. Riverfront Drive and Cub Foods, 1800 Madison Ave.
• Bank Locations. Current year tax payments can be made at the following banks: MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal and St. Clair State Bank.
For more information, call 304-4251.
LSS seeks help with distributing meals
LSS Meals, a service of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, is seeking community partners to help distribute 90,000 meals to Minnesotans struggling with access to food.
Partnerships with congregations, businesses and community organizations would provide assistance with the distribution of meals from four Lutheran Social Service kitchens to designated pick-up locations.
Recently, Minnesota Department of Education awarded LSS Meals funds to provide free meals and snacks to any Minnesotan struggling to access proper nutrition during COVID-19.
With this grant, which runs through the end of 2020, LSS Meals aims to close some of the nutritional gaps faced by Minnesotans who may not qualify for other food assistance programs.
Organizations interested in hosting a distribution event, should contact Dalton Kalina at: dalton.kalina@lssmn.org or call (651)-272-8693.
It’s time to safely discard hazardous waste
Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Product Reuse Center’s regular season ends soon.
Remaining hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday through Oct. 29.
Examples of household waste accepted at the facility are: paint, household cleaners, yard and garden products, certain automotive products, caulking material, fluorescent bulbs and aerosols.
The regular 2021 season at the HHW Facility will begin April 6.
In December, the facility will offer appointments on Tuesdays to residents of Blue Earth, Nicollet and LeSueur counties. The reuse center will not be open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.