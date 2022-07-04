The Free Press
The Fabulous Fatheads are the featured performers this afternoon during a lakeside festival in rural New Ulm.
Fabulous Fourth Fest is a rain or shine event slated 1-7 p.m. at Shirley’s Park and Country Retreat, 1734 Lakeside Road, New Ulm.
Organizers are requesting $5 donations. Sponsors of the event include New Ulm Lions Club.
Madelia celebrates Parks DaysMadelia Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau announces Park Days activities are slated Friday and Saturday in Watona Park, S.W. Dill Ave.
Park Days Grand Parade starts 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a free street dance with music by Red Dirt Road.
A fireworks show begins at 10 p.m. Friday.
The summer celebration’s Saturday events include including an arts and crafts fair, a blues festival and a 5K race.
Vendors include local brewers and food trucks.
For more Park Days information, go to: www.visitmadelia.com.
Celebration includes food collection
Volunteers will be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations for an area food shelf during North Mankato’s town celebration parade Saturday.
Pile It On for ECHO Food Shelf volunteers will use shopping carts and buckets to collect donations during the North Mankato Fun Days Parade 11 a.m. Saturday.
The food shelf benefit has been part of the parade since 1993.
Program to discuss Pfaender
One of New Ulm’s founders is the subject of Brown County Historical Society’s next Lunch and a Bite of History session noon Thursday in the museum annex building, 12 N. Broadway, New Ulm.
Featured speaker George Downs will present, “Wilhelm Pfaender: The Grand Old Man of New Ulm.”
Pfaender rose from a working-class environment in Germany to be responsible for many significant achievements in Minnesota civic life and politics.
There is no admission fee; however, reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a seat, email a request to: education@browncountyhistorymn.org or call 233-2621.
Night to Unite registration opens
Mankato’s annual Night to Unite is scheduled for Aug. 2.
Representatives may register their neighborhoods for 5:30-8:30 p.m. get-togethers on the city’s website.
For more information, call 387-8600.
Night to Unite is designed to build community, celebrate neighborhood partnerships, and strengthen city and public safety relationships with community members.
The informal gatherings also allow community members a chance to discuss ways to keep their neighborhoods safe.
