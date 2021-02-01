The Free Press
Minnesota State University’s Student Events Team is sponsoring a Snow Sculpture Build on campus this week.
Prep work begins today. Starting Tuesday, three artists will be creating a spirit-themed snow sculpture on the Performing Arts Center lawn along Ellis and Maywood avenues.
“Mankato Winter Pride” will be created in the shape of an 8-foot by 8-foot snowflake with the mascot Stomper in the center. It is to be completed Wednesday afternoon.
The artists all have ties to the Anishinaabe community, according to Student Events Team, and the Seven Grandfathers Teachings that are part of Native American culture will be incorporated into the sculpture.
Shorts Play festival looking for scripts
The Mankato-based Minnesota Shorts Play Festival will be accepting 10-minute and 1-minute short play submissions from Minnesota writers through March 1. All plays this year will be comedies only.
One-minute plays should be set in a gym/workout room. The 10-minute plays have no restrictions on settings.
Scripts should be in a pdf format with the writer’s name, address and contact information on the title page only so that scripts can be judged in the blind.
Send the scripts to mnshorts@yahoo.com by noon March 1. Three finalists will have their play performed by Merely Players during the festival, which will be Sept. 9-10 in Mankato.
For more information, contact festival coordinator Greg Abbott at mnshorts@yahoo.com.
Free dental care for kids offered
Minnesota State University’s Department of Dental Education will offer free dental care by appointment Thursday.
Appointments for “Give Kids a Smile” are offered between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on campus at the Clinical Sciences Building, 150 South Road.
Patients seeking appointments for cleanings, X-rays, exams, sealants and fluoride should be 18 and younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
To schedule an appointment, call 389-2147.
Solutions to racism to be discussed
VINE Faith in Action will sponsor a community conversation about racism 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
“Making Racism A Solvable Problem” will be offered as a Zoom meeting.
Registrations may be made online at: vinevolunteers.com or by phone at 387-1666.
During the presentation, Phillip Atiba Goff will discuss his work at the Center for Policing Equity, an organization that helps police departments diagnose and track racial gaps in policing in order to eliminate them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.