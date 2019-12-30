Free shuttle service is available to New Year's Eve revelers who want to celebrate by drinking alcohol at local establishments in Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Lake Crystal and Madison Lake.
The service will be available 11 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Arrangements for rides may be made by calling Kato Independent Shuttle Service (K.I.S.S.) at 507-388-5477 before 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Tips for drivers will be accepted.
Roaring '20s-style party
A New Year's Eve party will have a 10-piece jazz group to help usher in 2020.
The Roaring '20s-style party starts 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Capitol Room event space, 419 S. Minnesota Ave. in St. Peter.
Attire typical of the 1920s is encouraged.
Appetizers and a champagne toast are included the ticket price. Drinks also may be purchased.
General admission is $25; VIP seating is available at a higher cost.
For more information and to order tickets, go to: www.capitolroom.com.
Begin year with a hike
Start off the new year with a First Day Hike and a chance to view Minneopa State Park's winter landscape on Wednesday.
Hikers will meet 10 a.m. at the park's group campground, then head up the trail toward Seppmann Mill.
Participants should wear shoes and clothing appropriate for walking on a winter morning and be prepared for slippery and uneven walking conditions.
The hike will last about an hour-and-half and cover around 3 miles.
There is no charge to attend, but vehicles are required to have a permit ($7 daily or $35 annual) which can be purchased at the park.
Minneopa State Park is at Highway 169 and Highway 68, west of Mankato.
For more information, call Scott Kudelka, Minneopa area naturalist, at 507-384-8890; or the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157.
Seasonal recycling available
A free service is available for Mankato residents who want to dispose of natural Christmas trees and lights.
Trees may be brought to the following sites through Jan. 10: Franklin Rogers Park, 601 Reed St.; Highland Park, 50 Warren St.; Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; Tourtellotte Park, 300 Mabel St.;
Before residents recycle their trees, they should remove wire and metal ornaments, tree stands and plastic bags.
A second option is available to residents. The Minnesota Paving and Materials Compost Site, 3600 Third Ave., will generally accept trees between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Unwanted holiday lights may be brought to at the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, where a designated recycling bin is available.
