The Free Press
Self-guided hikes are planned today at Ney Nature Center near Henderson as a socially distanced option for celebrating winter solstice.
There are registration fees for participants, both members and non-members of the nature center, which is at 28238 Nature Center Lane.
To register go to: ney-nature-center.square.site.
For more information, contact Emily Dufford at emily@neycenter.org or call 357-8581.
Churches to light up night
Faith communities in Mankato plan to add some extra light in observance of winter solstice, the darkest day of the year.
Luminary bags with star cutouts and an LED candle inside will be displayed after 4 p.m. today outdoors at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.; First Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Hickory St.; Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road, and Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Mankato, 937 Charles Ave.
Today is also the evening when Jupiter and Saturn conjoin in the sky to form the “Bethlehem Star” from the Christmas biblical story. The last time the two planets were this close and bright to the naked eye was more than 800 years ago.
Library offers holiday stories
Blue Earth County Library is offering virtual storytelling this holiday week.
Today and Tuesday families may view the stories told by Santa Claus, Grandma Elf and Dolly Elf.
Miss Kelly will be reading “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats and stories for pre-schoolers today through Thursday.
Sister Rita Anne will read stories about the holidays and winter fun today and Tuesday.
To view the stories, go to the library’s website: beclibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.