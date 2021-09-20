The Free Press
Families are invited to a Somali-language storytime 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the children’s wing at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Nura Sirad, the author of “Waan Weynaaday,” will read from the book about a toddler learning to be independent and responsible. The book is the first in a series from a publisher of Somali-language children’s books.
The library also has resumed its regular weekday storytimes, which are 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For more information, visit beclibrary.org or call 304-4001.
Historical society’s commemoration online
Brown County Historical Society’s 2021 U.S.-Dakota War commemorative programs are now available online.
The programs include two guest speakers, a walking tour of war sites in downtown New Ulm, Dakota War sites and a guided tour of the Pioneer Section of New Ulm’s cemetery.
Guest speaker Corinne Marz may be viewed discussing how the Aaron Meyer family and some of their neighbors escaped from the Lake Shetek area where they were being held prisoner. Marz also talks about Alexander Ramsey’s “words of war.” Terry Sveine’s guest presentation offers a reexamination of New Ulm during the war.
The programs are available at: browncountyhistorymn.org.
VINE offers fall prevention programs
VINE Faith in Action has slated programs in conjunction a national health campaign that aims to create awareness on how older adults can prevent injuries when they fall.
Free balance assessments will be provided 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
VINE and Mankato Clinic are partnering to offer the assessments of leg strength, agility and balance. After the tests that take about 10 minutes, participants will receive their results and recommendations on how to improve their balance.
Physical therapist Shawna Hulzebos’ presentation “Preventing Falls Can Improve Independence” is slated 2 p.m. Friday at the community center.
VINE has scheduled several classes throughout the year to improve older adults’ balance including free tai ji quan sessions that begin 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and tai chi sessions that begin Oct. 26.
Registration is required for all the programs and may be made at: vinevolunteers.com or by calling 387-1666.
United Way plans 5K fundraiser
Registration is open for the Minnewaukon 5K Fun Run/2-Mile Walk slated 9 a.m. Saturday in Mankato.
Wealth Centers of America is the sponsor of the benefit for the Greater Mankato Area United Way. It is to occur near Wealth Centers of America President Scott Weilage’s home on Minnewaukon Court.
Check-in begins 8:30 a.m. for the family-friendly event that includes prizes and other activities, such as opportunities to visit with the horses that live on the property.
Suggested donations of $20 for an individual or $50 for a family will be accepted as entry fees. To register, go to: MankatoUnitedWay.org/5K.
