An outdoor summer concert series offered over the lunch hour in downtown Mankato is set to kick off its 20th season Thursday.
Songs on the Lawn takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays in June. The event features live music, entertainment and local food vendors. The local classic rock band City Mouse is scheduled on stage this week at 1 Civic Center Plaza.
Attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
There is no admission fee. Free vehicle parking is available during the event in the Cherry Street and City Center ramps.
MoonDogs baseball season starts
Mankato’s amateur baseball team, the MoonDogs, begins its 2023 season 6:35 p.m. Monday at ISG Field, 601 Reed St.
A free fireworks show scheduled after the game is sponsored by Wealth Enhancement Group.
Stadium attendees at the opener will get to see three-time MLB All-Star Curtis Granderson throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Granderson played for Mankato team when it was called the Mashers. On Monday, his Masher jersey number will be retired during a program slated just before the MoonDogs take the field.
Ticket prices start at $10 for the MoonDogs vs Thunder Bay Border Cats game.
Advance tickets may be purchased online at: mankato-moondogs.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets.
Notifications offered to North Mankato residents
Messages about important advisories and community updates regarding North Mankato are now available to area residents.
To register for messages via a smartphone text “56003” to “888777.”
• For community events, text “NMCOMMUNITY” to “888777.”
• For Taylor Library events: text “NMLIBRARY” to “888777.”
• For Caswell Sports Alerts: text “CASWELL” to “888777.”
• For construction and traffic alerts: text “NMCONTRAFFIC” to “888777.”
• For swim facility alerts: text “SWIM” to “888777.”
To register for email alerts or for more information, go to: www.northmankato.com/public-alerts-sign-up or call 625-4141.
