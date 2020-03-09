A woman from El Savador who worked with Oscar Romero will speak 7 p.m. today at Good Counsel Conference Center, 170 Good Counsel Drive.
Marta Portillo’s presentation is open to the public.
Portillo was a community leader among the rural populations in the countryside of El Salvador in the 1980s. She will describe her experiences of being in ministry in El Salvador during those turbulent times and the inspiration she received from the Sunday homilies of then-Archbishop Romero, who was canonized in 2018.
Romero, a Jesuit and political activist, was assassinated March 24, 1980, while he was celebrating mass. Soon after his death, El Salvador’s devastating civil war began.
For more information, contact School Sisters of Notre Dame at 389-4200.
Festival seeks young writers, artists
Deep Valley Book Festival organizers are calling for entries in the 2020 Young Writer and Artist Competition.
“Forgiveness” is this year’s theme for the competition for authors and illustrators ages 7-18.
Submitted stories should be 1,500 words or fewer.
Young artists should illustrate a favorite scene from a book.
Entries will be judged by a panel of professional authors or artists. Cash prizes will be awarded for first-, second-and third-place winners.
June 1 is the deadline for submissions. The entry form and rules may be found at: www.deepvalleybookfestival.com.
Awards will be presented at the Deep Valley Book Festival Oct. 3.
For more information, send an email to: contact@deepvalleybookfestival.com
The competition is hosted by the Deep Valley Book Festival and sponsored by Minnesota Heritage Publishing and The Free Press.
Maple syrup demonstration slated
Maples and other trees that produce sugary sap will be tapped during a demonstration 10 a.m. Saturday at Minneopa State Park.
Staff will demonstrate how to boil sap to produce maple syrup and discuss the history of tapping trees.
Participants will meet at the picnic shelter on the waterfalls side of the park.
Minneopa State Park is near Highway 169 and Highway 68, 5 miles west of Mankato.
A Minnesota State Park pass ($7 daily or $35 yearly) required for entrance to state parks may be purchased at the Minneopa park office.
For more information, call Scott Kudelka, Minneopa area naturalist, at 384-8890.
