Nicollet County Commissioner Denny Kemp’s death in September prompted a special election Tuesday to decide who represents the 3rd District.
The candidates are Mark Dehen and David Haack.
Only residents in Nicollet County’s District 3, which comprises Precincts 1, 2 and 3 in North Mankato, are eligible to vote.
For more information on the special election, visit: northmankato.com/elections or call 625-4141.
For more information on absentee ballots, visit the Nicollet County Public Service Office in St. Peter or go to: www.co.nicollet.mn.us/161/Election-Voter-Registration.
The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office has the following recommendations:
• Special election jurisdictions and voters are encouraged to follow CDC guidance on social distancing.
• Curbside voting is available for anyone who cannot enter the polling place for any reason, including concerns for their health. Curbside voting allows a voter to register to vote and vote without leaving their vehicle.
• Votes who choose the curbside option, two election judges will bring out a ballot to your vehicle. For those who need to register or update their registrations, the judges will bring out application forms as well. The judges also will assist voters by bring completed ballots inside and placing them in the ballot box.
Voters with questions about their special election or about protecting their health while voting, may call the Office of the Secretary of State’s Election Division at (651)-215-1440 or 1-877-600-8683 or email a request to: secretary.state@state.mn.us.
North Mankato courts now open
City crews have installed tennis and volleyball nets in various parks around North Mankato.
North Mankato plans court resurfacing projects this summer at King Arthur Park and Forest Heights Park. 2022 Big Ideas Challenge slated
Minnesota State University’s Center for Innovation will host the final round of the 2022 Big Ideas Challenge new venture competition 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday on campus in Centennial Student Union’s Ostrander Auditorium.
The hybrid event is free and open to the public. To register to attend either the in-person event or the virtual event, go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-big-ideas-challenge-tickets-264266617567.
The Big Ideas Challenge is a new venture competition started by MSU’s College of Business in 2015. The competition’s mission is to provide a platform to support, celebrate and promote student entrepreneurs and their venture ideas.
The Big Ideas Challenge is open to MSU students and alumni within two years of graduation. The competition features a high-tech division, created to encourage and reward business ideas in high technology, and is open to startups from across southwest Minnesota.
To learn more about this year’s finalists and their big ideas, go to: cob.mnsu.edu/events-media/news/meet-the-2022-big-ideas-challenge-finalists.
