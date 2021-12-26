Minneopa State Park's winter landscape may be viewed during a guided hike 10 a.m. Saturday.
A Minneopa Area naturalist will lead The First Day Hike at the rural Mankato state park.
Participants will meet at the park's group campground along the Minnesota River Bluff Trail. They should wear shoes and clothing appropriate for walking on ground that at times may be slippery or uneven. Depending on snow conditions, they may want to bring a pair of snowshoes.
The three-mile hike takes about two hours to complete.
There is no charge to attend this event, but vehicles permits are required. Permits may be purchased at Minneopa Park's office. The cost is $7 for one-day use and $35 for an annual permit.
Commissioner candidate forum set
The League of Women Voters of St. Peter Area will sponsor of a forum for Nicollet County District 3 commissioner candidates.
The forum will be live-streamed 7 p.m. Jan. 11 on KTV’s Public Access channels and online at: accessktv.org. A recording of the event will available at a later date on KTV and online.
Questions for the candidates should be submitted prior to the forum by emailing: lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org.
County offers lights recycling
The Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources Department is offering a free recycling service for unwanted strands of holiday lights.
Collection bins will be available through Friday at city halls in Amboy, Eagle Lake, Good Thunder, Lake Crystal, Madison Lake, Mankato, Mapleton, Pemberton, St. Clair and Vernon Center. A bin also will be available on the second floor of Blue Earth County Government Center, 410 S. Fifth St.
The Holiday Light Recycling Program provides a way that ensures the light strands will be properly recycled.
The county's Waste and Recycling Division also has tips for the disposal of other holiday decorations and items:
• Ribbons, bows, foil wrapping and tinsel cannot be recycled and should be placed in the garbage.
• Broken decorations should be placed in a box before they are thrown in with other household trash.
• Remove all tape, flatten and place your cardboard in your curbside recycling container.
• Styrofoam packaging is not accepted in curbside recycling bins and should be disposed of in the garbage.
To recycle paper wrapping, remove any tape or décor. After crumpling the paper into a ball, place it into a recycling bin.
For more tips on recycling around the holidays visit: blueearthcountymn.gov/RATH or call 304-4251.
Mankato offers tree recycling
A free recycling service is available for residents of Mankato who decorated their homes with cut Christmas trees during the holidays.
The city will use the recycled trees as mulch.
Used Christmas trees may be dropped off at sites in the following parks through mid-January: ISG Park (Franklin Rogers Park), 601 Reed St., south side of parking lot; Highland Park, 50 Warren St., front lot; Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave., back lot on ballfield side of parking lot; Tourtellotte Park, 300 Mabel St., parking lot by pickleball courts.
A barricade and sign help identify these specific tree drop-off locations.
Ornaments, tree stands and plastic bags should be removed from trees.
Another no-cost option is available to Mankato residents. Christmas trees may be dropped off at the Minnesota Paving and Materials compost site, 3600 Third Ave. For more information call 507-388-3122.
