Minneopa State Park‘s Bison Drive Road has reopened for motorists who’d like to catch glimpses of the 20-plus herd that roam more than 300 acres of enclosed park property.
Motorists may use the road between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The road is closed for maintenance on Wednesdays. State park vehicle passes are required.
Bison cows usually give birth next month, but they have been known to surprise park staff when babies arrived earlier than May, said Craig Beckman, Minneopa’s manager.
Hikers should keep a lookout for wildflowers blooming on south-facing slopes in the park. Beckman said bloodroot sightings will probably begin this week.
Bison sightings are not guaranteed. Park staff recommends visitors also use the Seppmann Mill overlook to help spot them. Hiking is not allowed inside the range, but there are hiking trails around the outside of it. Visitors should not climb or pull on the bison fence or its wires.
Bison can be dangerous animals, especially when calves are present. Motorists must remain inside vehicles at all times while within the range and allow the bison clearance of at least 75 feet.
Visitors with pets must keep their animals on leashes at all times. Bison get nervous around loud noises or lots of activity, so visitors should keep their voices low and movements at a minimum.
HHW Waste Facility to reopen on Tuesday
The Blue Earth County Regional Household Hazardous Facility, 651 Summit Ave., opens for its 2021 season Tuesday.
Facility hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month through the end of October. Reservations are not necessary.
Items accepted at the facility include hazardous wastes from households in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties and farm chemicals from Blue Earth County farmers; proof of county residency must be shown upon arrival. Residents of these counties will not be charged fees for using the service.
Products should be in their original containers, if possible, and labeled. Examples of items accepted include paints, stains, household cleaners, automotive products, batteries and yard/garden chemicals.
The facility’s product reuse center will be open by appointment only on Tuesday afternoons. To schedule an appointment for a time slot between noon and 6 p.m., call the Property and Environmental Resources Department at 304-4251.
For more information, visit: blueearthcountymn.gov/HHW.
COVID testing site available
A free community COVID-19 testing site in Mankato is slated to continue its services through at least mid-April in the former Gander Mountain building at 1940 Adams St.
The site provides no-barrier access, which means participants do not need to show identification and insurance is not required (although people with insurance should bring their cards along).
Appointments are available for slots between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. today and Tuesday and may be made at: mncovidtestingappt.as.me/schedule.php.
Walk-in service also is available.
A full list of testing sites in Minnesota is available at: mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/index.jsp.
