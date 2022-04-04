Tornado drills are scheduled this week throughout Minnesota as part of an effort by Homeland Security, Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.
Severe Weather Week’s goal is to remind residents about the seasonal threats from severe weather and how to avoid them.
Locally, outdoor warning sirens and NOAA Weather Radios will sound in a simulated tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Blue Earth County Emergency Management encourages residents to participate in the tornado drills and to make and practice emergency plans for severe weather situations as well as build or refresh their emergency preparedness kits.
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page features weather safety topics daily this week: Today — alerts and warnings; Tuesday — severe weather, lightning and hail; Wednesday — floods; Thursday — tornadoes; Friday — extreme heat.
Highway 14 detour takes effect soon
Highway 14 motorists traveling between New Ulm to Nicollet will encounter a detour beginning April 11 as crews begin construction on the 12.5-mile corridor.
The detour will remain in place until the completion of the project in fall 2023.
Through traffic will be detoured onto Highways 15, 68 and 169 for the duration of the project. Detour routes and access points for local traffic are expected to change throughout different stages of construction.
Detour maps may be found at:
www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/14newulmto nmankato/index.html.
N. Mankato will flush water mains
North Mankato Water Department will be flushing the city’s water mains starting today.
Flushing is scheduled for both the valley and hilltop areas through Friday. After a pause over the weekend, flushing will continue in the hilltop area April 11-22.
Crews flush water mains twice a year to remove accumulated sediment and minerals.
Faucet water may be discolored during the project; however, the water is not hazardous to health. To prevent staining from the discolored water, residents should refrain from laundering clothes for several hours.
The city asks motorists to avoid driving through water being flushed from hydrants.
Master Gardeners to offer advice
Programs by area Master Gardeners are planned at VINE Adult Community Center in Mankato.
Carolyn Becker’s presentation “Gardening 101” is slated 1 p.m. Friday. Becker will discuss general principles that can lead to better gardening experiences.
Barb Maher and Barb Lamson will discuss native plants 11:30 a.m. April 14. A video describing where to look for wildflowers will be shown.
The programs cost $5 for the general public and are free for VINE members. To register, go to: vinevolunteers.com or call 387-1666
Forum features solar options
A habitat-friendly solar program for facilities in Minnesota will be highlighted at Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s online forum 9 a.m. Friday.
Presenter for the forum is Paul Erdmann, a buffer and soil loss specialist with the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources.
To register for the meeting, go to: socrates.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcrdOyrqDIqGdLOQnOnpq7wT1p5aQFnxI7-
There is no registration fee.
