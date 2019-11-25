The Free Press
Vehicle permits aren’t necessary Friday for visitors to state parks and recreation areas throughout Minnesota.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving the fee as part of its Thanksgiving promotion to improve visitors’ physical fitness and to promote conservation ethics.
“On the day after the holiday, I can’t think of anything better than visiting one of Minnesota’s spectacular state parks, with free admission. No matter where you are in the state, you’re likely within about a half-hour’s drive of a state park or recreation area,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a press release.
Research shows spending time outdoors benefits children and adults, including improving mood, enhancing creative thinking and problem solving, promoting a conservation ethic and improving physical fitness.
For more information about activities planned at state parks, visit: mndnr.gov/freeparkfriday.
Holiday Lights opens Friday
The Mankato Downtown Kiwanis Club’s eighth annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights is slated Friday through Dec. 31 at Sibley Park.
The seasonal event’s kickoff at 6 p.m. features a parade along Mound Avenue.
After the parade wraps up, the holiday lights will be turned in Sibley Park. For safety reasons, the park will not open to motor traffic until 8 p.m.
Hours for the rest of the holiday season will be 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays until Jan. 1.
Mankato Area Foundation and CHS are major sponsors of the event. There is no admission fee; however, cash donations will be collected to support the event and a variety of nonprofits that provide volunteers at Holiday Lights.
Warming houses and concessions are available. A nightly calendar of events may be found at: www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Holiday cheer for older adults
Mankato’s Be a Santa to a Senior program has begun coordinating its 2019 effort to fill holiday gift requests from older adults in the area.
The program sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care is supported by volunteer efforts, nonprofits and area businesses.
People who want to donate gifts visit Santa to a Senior tree locations at participating businesses. Gift requests are displayed as ornaments on the tree.
This year, Home Instead Senior Care has partnered with the following businesses for help with gift collection and distribution:
Mankato — Culvers, 1856 Madison Ave.; Dance Express, 2105 N. Broad Court; Jerry’s Body Shop, 1671 Madison Ave.; Re/Max Dynamic Agents, 1720 Adams St.: Kato Karate, 201 Victory Drive.
North Mankato — River Valley Hearing, 1830 Commerce Drive.
Waseca — Round Bank, 200 N.E. Second St.
Woodcarver to do talk
Robin Warburton will discuss the methods she uses to create birds from pieces of tupelo during her presentation “Exploring the Art of Wood Carving” 2:30-4:30 pm Dec. 2 at the VINE Adult Community Center, at 421 East Hickory St.
The admission fee is $5 for non-VINE members. The registration deadline is Tuesday.
For more information or to register, call 386-5586 or go to: vinevolunteers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.