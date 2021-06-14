The Free Press
Mixed media portraits and other work by artist Gregory Wilkins focusing on racism are on view in the Centennial Student Union at Minnesota State University through Aug. 9.
“Black Lives Matter” explores racism and oppression, lynching and murder, as well as healing and conversations the nation is having about rights and privileges.
Wilkins is a 2021 recipient of a Creative Support for Individuals grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. He grew up in a multi-ethnic, multinational family during the 1960s-’70s and was employed at the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum of American Art during the 1980s.
Centennial Student Union Art Gallery does not charge an admission fee. The gallery is wheelchair-accessible. Hours are: 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
United Way hosts Men’s Night
MANKATO — Men ages 21 and older an enjoy a night of games, food and drink at the United Way’s Men’s Night fundraiser Wednesday held outside this year at ISG Field.
The event is 5-9 p.m. and features food samples from local vendors, meat raffle, other prize raffles with Scheels awarding $1,700 in gift cards. There will be a silent auction and a cash bar.
Raffle tickets for $10 will be sold prior to event and at the event include a chance to win a Traeger grill donated by True Value; stand up paddleboard donated by Bent River; $250 gift card donated by Rooms & Rest; 8-pack of Dog Pound tickets donated by MoonDogs and a cocktail basket donated by J Longs. Participants don’t need to be present to win.
Games include hoops, bags, golf as well as whiffle ball and speed pitch.
For tickets go to www.MankatoUnitedWay.org/MensEvent. Individual tickets are $75 each, and a 5-pack of tickets for $350 or a 9-pack for $600. Tickets include food, games, and access to auction and raffles. Those who turn in their event ticket will receive two MoonDogs game vouchers.
The event is sponsored by MTU.
Library’s bookstore reopens
Used books and other media materials again may be purchased at a site operated by The Friends of the Deep Valley Libraries.
Pages Past Bookstore in the Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., reopens today.
Bookstore hours are noon to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Volunteers are needed to price books, arrange displays and serve as clerks in the bookstore.
The Friends of the Deep Valley Libraries soon will resume accepting donations. Beginning July 3, used materials may be dropped off near the library garage between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Materials must be in good condition; no VHS tapes, cassettes, encyclopedias or textbooks will be accepted.
For more information about how to register to volunteer, contact Mike Lawrence, treasurer of the Friends of the Deep Valley Libraries, at: Beclibrary.org/Friends.
For more information or questions about library services and programming, visit: www.beclibrary.org or call 304-4001.
Mankato Values slated Thursday
Community volunteers will be honored during Boy Scouts of America Twin Valley Council’s 2021 Mankato Values Event 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Country Inn and Suites, 1900 Premier Drive.
Honorees include Bukata Hayes, former executive director of the Mankato Diversity Council; Lori Benike, marketing and events coordinator at Scheel’s Mankato; Radio Mankato and Minnesota Pheasant Inc.
A dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets, contact Ray Brauer by sending an email to: ray.bauer@scouting.org or call him at 514-3922.
Tri-county disposal day planned
Residents of Nicollet, Sibley and Le Sueur counties may bring unwanted tires, appliances, electronics and mattresses to a collection site between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 20 Pine St., Nicollet.
Participants may have to show ID when they arrive at the site.
Disposal fees range from $2 to $10 for tires and $5 to $10 for electronics. The fee is $15 for each mattress or box spring and the fee for appliances is $10. Appliances must be empty when they are dropped off.
There is no disposal fee for unwanted car seats.
