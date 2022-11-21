Mankato Elks members are preparing more than 600 free Thanksgiving dinners to serve during a drive-thru event 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday near the rear entrance to The Loose Moose, 119 S. Front St.
The Lodge is offering the hot meals to all interested community members. Turkey, cranberry sauce, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn, bread and pie will be brought out to people while they wait in the alley behind The Loose Moose.
Motorists should enter the alley from the north and park near the doorway while they place their orders. Walk-up participants will be greeted outdoors by volunteers who will take their orders.
Delivery is not available for individual meals.
Churches host joint service
Ecumenical worship is planned 7 p.m. Wednesday at Belgrade Avenue United Methodist Church, 325 Sherman St.
Four North Mankato congregations are sponsoring the Thanksgiving Eve service. All interested may attend.
Ministry partners Belgrade Avenue United Methodist, Crossview Covenant, Messiah Lutheran and Holy Rosary Catholic annually rotate as host sites where people may gather to show gratitude to God.
Free-will offerings will be donated to a local charity. Refreshments will be served after the conclusion of the service.
Hometown Lights seeks entries
North Mankato and Taylor Library are inviting residents to register to be a part of the city’s annual house-decorating contest.
Dec. 1 is the deadline to enter. Registered houses will be part of the Hometown Holiday Lights tour in December.
A map will be distributed to the public starting Dec. 5.
Members of the public who take the tour will vote to choose contest winners. Prizes will be awarded for the best individual house and the best group of houses.
Registrations may be made online at: www.northmankato.com/taylorlibrary/events-calendar or by calling the library at 345-5120.
YMCA offering holiday promotion
The Mankato Family YMCA is offering its annual Extra Trimmings promotion/food shelf campaign on Thanksgiving Day. Members of the public who bring donations for ECHO to the the Y between 7-11 a.m. will not be charged a fee to use most of its exercise facilities.
Locker rooms will be open and some child care services will be available. The aquatics area will not be open Thursday.
A variety of fitness classes to be offered throughout Thursday morning include GRIT, BODYPUMP, pilates and indoor exercise cycling.
To learn more about this event, including the full schedule of fitness classes and its current membership promotion, visit the Mankato Family YMCA Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.