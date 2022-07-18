Two popular summer festivals are slated in area towns this week.
• Paddlefish Days kicks off Thursday evening in Madison Lake with golf cart tours. There is no fee to take the rides throughout the city and near area lakes. Reservations are not required.
Festival features on Friday are a 6 p.m. kiddie parade down Main Street and a 6 p.m. boat parade.
Saturday activities include the Patrick Freeberg Memorial 5K Race/Walk at 9 a.m. in North Shore Park, a 1 p.m. grand parade, children’s activities and a Kiss a Goat contest.
Live music, a patio party and beer garden, an open house at the fire station and softball, cornhole and cribbage tournaments are slated during the festival that concludes Sunday.
A full schedule of events and contact information is available at: www.paddlefishdays.com.
• Montgomery’s celebration of its Czech heritage, Kolacky Days, is slated Friday through Sunday.
The festival’s competitions include a homemade wine contest, a Bohemian tractor pull, a home-made wine contest and a test to see how many kolackies — filled pastries — can be eaten during one sitting.
The 88th annual celebration’s Grand Day Parade begins noon Sunday. Its route begins at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and runs along S.W. Third Street and S.W. Oak Avenue, past Montgomery’s public library and concludes on First Street in the community’s historic downtown district.
For more information, go to: montgomerymn.org.
Stage show to honor Elvis
Tickets are on sale for a performance by an Elvis Presley tribute artist 7 p.m. Saturday at State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm.
“Forever Elvis … the Spirit Lives!” features Art Kistler and the EP Boulevard Band.
Kistler will go through costume changes while portraying Elvis Presley during shows featuring a wide variety of songs performed by the music icon who died in 1977.
Advance tickets cost $25 and may be purchased in New Ulm at the Hy-Vee store and Chamber of Commerce office and at the theater box office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. Tickets purchased at the door cost $30.
Historical society seeking volunteers
Blue Earth County Historical Society is looking for volunteers to help out at its fair booth in Garden City later this month.
Those interested may sign up for three-hour shifts during the Blue Earth County Fair July 28-31.
Volunteers will greet guests who stop by BECHS’s booth in Heritage Building. They should prepare to answer basic questions from the public about BECHS, Blue Earth County history and the fair.
To sign up for shifts, go to: signup.com/client/invitation2/secure /7169910509845980123/false#/invitation. For more information, call 345-5566.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.