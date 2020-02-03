Preliminary plans for a mixed-use pedestrian and bicycle trail along Stoltzman Road (Blue Earth County Road 16) will be discussed during an open house 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Blue Earth County Public Works Department, 35 Map Drive.
Proposed improvements and preliminary designs will be on display. Representatives from Blue Earth County will be on hand to review the project and answer questions.
The proposed project would begin in late summer. The trail would start at the existing west trail north of Stadium Road and continue to the intersection with West Pleasant Street.
For more information, contact Blue Earth County Public Works at 304-4025.
Forums on race slated
Registrations are being accepted for “It’s Time to Talk: Forums on Race 2020” 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Mankato civic center.
YWCA Mankato is the sponsor for the forums designed to provide information from non-partisan organizations committed to political justice.
Attendees may participate in facilitated dialogue at their designated tables at the forum.
The cost to attend is $35. Scholarships are available.
To register, go to: tinyurl.com/uydmt5a.
For more information, contact Deena Schuster at deena@ywcamankato.org or Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez at natasha@ywcamankato.org.
Dancers to compete in fundraiser
Local celebrities, paired with dance partners from Dance Express, will raise money for the American Red Cross Southwest Minnesota while they compete for trophies, awards and top spot honors 7 p.m. Saturday at the civic center in Mankato.
This year’s Mankato Dancing With Stars celebrity judges are Kameron Bink, Tyler Hanes and Suavé from the Manhattan Dance Project.
Tickets may be purchased at the box office and from contestants or ordered online by going to: www.ticketmaster.com and typing in the venue name, MANKATO CIVIC CENTER.
For more information, go to: dancingwiththemankatostars.com.
Citizens Academy seeks participants
Blue Earth County is now accepting applications for its 2020 Citizens Academy.
The free program is designed to give citizens a unique behind-the-scenes look at county government. It offers participants insight into how Blue Earth County employees perform their jobs and how each department serves the community.
Classes are offered over seven weeks on Tuesdays. Instructors are county leaders from a variety of departments and will cover a range of areas including the sheriff’s office, human services, public works, library, elections, administration and environmental resources.
The first class is 6 p.m. March 24.
Participants may opt to tour county buildings, including the newly completed government center addition and Ponderosa Landfill.
To apply for the program or for more information, call 304-4491 or go to: blueearthcountymn.gov/citizensacademy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.