A mini-exhibit of art and artifacts from the Diane and Alan Page collection will be on display Friday through Oct. 15 in the adult section of St. Peter Public Library, 601 S. Washington Ave.
The display is the traveling version of “Testify: Americana from Slavery to Today” — a permanent exhibit of art and artifacts that was displayed at Hennepin County Library last winter. The objects tell the story of Black history in the United States.
A wide variety of subjects is covered in the exhibit. Some are positive depictions of the Black experience, such as artwork of a jazz trio. Other images are neutral, but tell a story, such as a 1939 certificate for the Ladies Auxiliary Club to the Minneapolis Chapter of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters (BSCP). There are also images that are more challenging, including an 1833 notice announcing the sale of enslaved people.
Alan Page, a retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice, curated the exhibit with the assistance of his family. Page and his wife, Diane Sims Page, over the years have collected thousands of items related to slavery and segregation.
“Testify” was first shared with the public in 2018. Earlier this year, the exhibit returned to Cargill Gallery at the Minneapolis Central Library. The traveling version of the exhibit has been shown in multiple libraries across the state, including Blue Earth County Library.
The exhibit can be viewed during regular library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The library will be closed Labor Day.
Expert to offer fraud prevention tips
Five local financial institutions are collaborating to offer a free seminar aimed at empowering older adults on how to avoid becoming victims of common scams like identity theft and to provide practical tips and strategies to prevent falling victim to fraud.
The seminar is slated Sept. 7 in Suite 200 at St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.
Minnesota Department of Commerce Senior Financial Fraud Ombudsman Martin Fleischhacker will present the seminar.
Program hosts are SouthPoint Financial Credit Union, First National Bank Minnesota, HomeTown Bank, Pioneer Bank and CCF Bank.
Registration is encouraged, but not required. To register, go to: https://bit.ly/478OYPJ.
For more information, call 934-0667.
Registration open for Alzheimer’s awareness event
Greater Mankato’s 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Sept. 9 at Loyola High School, 145 Good Counsel Drive.
The event’s opening ceremony is 10 a.m. and participants will start their walks at 10:20 a.m. from the school’s campus. In-person registration is 8:30-10 a.m.
All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association, a nonprofit.
Participants must register for the walk and sign standard waivers. There is no registration fee; however participants may make personal donations as well as raise funds by accepting pledges from their supporters.
Volunteers are needed to help with set-up, clean-up, registration, water stops, the events Promise Garden and other tasks.
To register to walk or to volunteer and for more information, go to:
act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=16659&pg=entry.
