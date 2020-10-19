The Free Press
Blue Earth County Historical Society is partnering with the Water Resource Center to showcase the Minnesota Humanities Center’s traveling exhibit, “We are Water, Minnesota.”
The interactive exhibit opens Thursday at the history center near Warren Street in Mankato.
Reservations are necessary and may be made online at: blueearthcountyhistory.com/booking.
The exhibit provides a public space for sharing firsthand experiences of the power and importance of water.
The exhibit will be displayed in Mankato through Dec. 19.
Food boxes to be distributed
Free boxes of produce, protein foods and dairy products, including a gallon of milk, will be available to area households Wednesday through local COVID-19 food assistance programs sponsored by Second Harvest Heartland.
Anyone is eligible for the assistance. The temporary program was designed to be low barrier and offered in food-insecure counties.
The distribution is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at 1315 Stadium Road, Mankato.
Racial, environmental justice to be discussed
The Living Earth Center and the Land Stewardship Project are partners in hosting an online event: “Doing Our Work: Racial and Environmental Justice” 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Attendees will participate in discussions of the racial inequity embedded in the country’s food and farming system and how to have conversations about race. The importance of having a collective voice heard during an election season and ways to take action also will be discussed.
There is no registration fee. To register, go to: tinyurl.com/y3orwlq3.
Winterwear to be given out this week
Mankato Salvation Army Bundle Me Warm Program’s distribution is slated 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday in the Youth Center at 700 S. Riverfront Drive.
Only 10 participants will be allowed to shop at a time, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This program has no financial or residential restrictions. Participants may need to show identification materials and will be required to wear a mask throughout the visit.
Bundle Me Warm donations will only be accepted at the Family Thrift Store, 201 Star St., not at the distribution site.
For more information, call 345-7840.
Online donations may be made at: www.thesalarmy.org. Donations by check should be made out to: The Mankato Salvation Army and mailed to: 700 South Riverfront Drive, Mankato, MN 56001.
Mankato closing park restrooms
Crews will begin closing most of Mankato’s park restrooms today. The facilities will remain closed throughout the winter months.
Closures will begin with neighborhood parks.
Restrooms at Riverfront Park, 309 W. Rock St., and Kiwanis Recreation Area, near Highway 169 North, remain open throughout the year.
