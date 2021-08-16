(This revised version includes updated times and locations for the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 commemoration).
Brown County Historical Society is planning several public events for its U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 commemoration Thursday through Sunday in New Ulm.
Programming for the commemoration is designed to provide insight on events in the region related to the 1862 war.
The schedule includes guest speakers, activities at the historic Kiesling House Friday and Saturday, a walking tour of downtown war sites 2 p.m. Saturday and a guided tour of the pioneer section of the city cemetery 2 p.m. Sunday.
Historian-author Corrine Marz will present “Aaron Meyer: His Family and Neighbors Escape From Lake Shetek” and “Alexander Ramsey’s Words of War” during a free presentation 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Turner Hall, 102 S. State St.
Mayor Terry Sveine, a past president of BCHS, will discuss what New Ulm was like in 1862 during a free presentation 12:15 p.m. Friday at Turner Hall.
The New Ulm Battery will give demonstrations 1-4 p.m. Saturday near the Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota St. The structure, built in 1861, was home to the Kiesling family, who were survivors of the U.S.-Dakota War.
For more information about commemoration events, call 233-2621 or go to: facebook.com/BrownCountyHistoricalSocietyMN.
Police department seeking reserves
Applications are open for reserve officers to serve with North Mankato Police Department.
Duties include working various community events and patrolling of parks and areas of the city as directed. Training and uniforms are provided.
Applicants must be age 18 or older.
The selection process includes an interview panel.
Forms are available during business hours from the police department.
For more information, call Police Chief Ross Gullickson at 625-7883.
DNR meetings to focus on deer
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites the public to discuss deer management 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 26. Wildlife managers throughout the state will be available at DNR offices and by phone.
Managers will be available to field general questions about deer, including changes in the upcoming hunting season. The public also may provide comments for the DNR’s deer advisory committee.
Regulations for the 2021 season are available online and in printed versions wherever licenses may be purchased. The regulations reflect disease management needs, as well as feedback that was gathered.
For more information, go to: dnr.state.mn.us/mammals/deer/management/deer-open-houses.html.
Fire department meeting slated
People interesting in volunteering with the North Mankato Fire Department may attend an informational meeting 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at Fire Station 2, 1825 Howard Drive.
Potential applicants also may direct questions to Chief Dan Giefer at 625-5378 or by emailing nmfdchief@northmankato.com.
