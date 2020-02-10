Mankato ukulele musician Hanna Cesario will perform jazzy love songs during a mini-tour of several area libraries.
She will perform 6 p.m. today at New Richland Public Library, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Montgomery Public Library and 5 p.m. Wednesday at Waterville Public Library.
Cesario’s tour is sponsored by the Waseca County-Le Sueur County Regional Library System.
There is no admission fee.
Caucus workshop plannedInformation about how to participate in a precinct caucus will be provided during a public workshop 6:30 p.m. Thursday at First Lutheran Church, 1114 West Traverse Road, St. Peter.
“Learn to Caucus” is sponsored by the League of Women Voters-St. Peter and a local non-profit, Interfaith Power and Light.
The free workshop will include discussions about what happens at Minnesota caucuses, when and where to find them and what may vary from year to year at a caucus.
For more information, contact Lynn Solo at: lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org.
Conference focus on dispelling hatred
“Seeking Understanding Among Religions” is the topic for the 2020 Simpson Symposium 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 511 S. Fifth St., St. Peter.
The conference is designed to provide insight, foster conversation and build the foundation for understanding among people. Its presenters are educators and faith leaders who practice Islam, Judaism, Buddhism and Christianity.
Speakers include Barry D. Cytron, Hamdy El-Sawaf, John Cha and Sarah Ruble.
Advance registrations are due Wednesday and may be made by calling 934-4786 or going to: www.trinitystpeter.org.
The $15 registration fee includes the cost of lunch and morning refreshments. Fees will be waived for students; however, they must register in advance to guarantee seating.
Ag event slated at Kato Ballroom
Farm safety, business management and succession planning are some of the topics for the 12th annual South Central College Ag Symposium Feb. 19 at Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.
Check-in begins 8:30 a.m. for the event sponsored by SCC North Campus Foundation and Crystal Valley Co-op.
Keynote speakers are Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis, Kit Welchlin of Welchlin Communication Strategies and Seminars on Stress, and Wendong Zhang of the Department of Economics at Iowa State University.
A documentary about silo and grain bin deaths will be screened during the symposium. After the showing, a panel of EMS professionals will discuss farm safety and best practices to avoid grain bin entrapment.
Ascent Financial is sponsoring the film’s showing in Mankato.
The general registration fee is $119. Veterans may receive discounts by calling 389-7446.
To register or for more information, call 389-7203 or go to: www.southcentral.edu/agsymposium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.