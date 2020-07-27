The Free Press
Greater Mankato Area United Way’s annual fundraising campaign kicks off Saturday.
United Way’s 2021 campaign goal is $2,060,000 for 56 programs serving 51,000 people in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
Last year, United Way’s Women with Heart attendees pledged a record of more than $175,000 to the campaign.
2020 Women with Heart Luncheon’s theme is “Finding Hope in Challenging Times.” The virtual event will be livestreamed 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5 via Zoom.
Panelists include Annette Parker, president of South Central College; Dr. Katie Smentek, pediatrician at Mankato Clinic; and Amy Vokal, Mankato director of public safety. The panel facilitator is Kate Cox, executive director of Project for Teens.
Pioneer Bank is the sponsor of this year’s event.
Besides access to the live program, the ticket price includes a catered lunch for pickup before the event, a gift from the Women with Heart committee and chances to draw for prizes.
Attendees may attend remotely as individuals or as groups.
Tickets are $25. To register, go to: mankatounitedway.org/women-heart or call United Way at 345-4551.
Online ticket registration ends today.
Business bulb collection slated
Business Bulb Collection Day is 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 651 Summit Ave.
During the recycling promotion, local businesses may dispose of unwanted fluorescent light bulbs, ballasts and high-intensity discharge lamps at no cost or at reduced rates. Fluorescent bulbs are required to be recycled because of the hazardous materials they contain.
Xcel Energy commercial customers will not be charged for disposal of up to 10 bulbs. Businesses that aren’t Xcel customers may take advantage of reduced disposal fees during the promotion.
Fees charged Wednesday are: 50 cents for each 4-foot or shorter bulb; 75 cents for bulbs more than 4-feet long and circular, U-shaped and compact bulbs; $2 for HID lamps and broken fluorescents; $2.50 for shatter-shield fluorescent bulbs; and $5 for UV and neon lamps.
Payments by check should be made to “RRI.” Xcel Energy customers must show a copy of a current bill to be eligible for the free disposal option.
For more information, call 304-4381.
Free junk disposal offered by city
Mankato residents will not be charged fees to dispose of unwanted items at the Public Works Center, 501 S. Victory Drive, throughout August.
The service includes disposal of electronics such as televisions and computers.
Mattresses or large appliances will not be collected this year. Other items that will not be accepted include concrete, asphalt, tires, appliances, recyclable material and hazardous waste.
Scheduled drop-off dates and times have been assigned based on residents’ garbage and recycling collection days. Residents will receive a letter and color-coded postcard in the mail indicating their drop-off dates. Back-up dates are available for residents who cannot make their scheduled dates.
The color-coded postcards must be shown when residents drop off items. To abide by social distancing regulations, residents will need to unload materials on site independently. Residents who require help unloading items will need to bring people with who will provide assistance.
