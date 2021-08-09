The Free Press
Volunteers are needed for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s second annual Scoops Ice Cream fundraiser 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 21 in Elysian.
Duties for volunteers will include working behind the counter serving ice cream, making hot dogs and running the register.
Proceeds from sales will benefit Greater Mankato Area United Way.
People interested in volunteering at the event may sign up at: getconnected.mankatounitedway.org/aem/general/event/?doc_id=5980.
Conversation to focus on connections
Living Earth Center’s fourth Common Ground Conversion is a virtual program 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Planets and Pollinator Gardens” is the conversation topic. Michael Rutkowski, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Minnesota State University, and Mary Walker, a member of the Minnesota River Valley Master Gardeners, will lead the discussion of the two seemingly unrelated topics. The organizers’ goal is to find a way that people may work together to find the common ground that connects the two topics.
To register, go to: eventbrite.com/e/creating-common-ground-planets-and-pollinator-gardens-tickets-166004091707.
There is no fee for the program.
Food truck plans charity event
The 507 Food Truck is planning an inaugural event to benefit the Minnesota chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness. The charity golf outings is Aug. 23 at Mankato Golf Club.
Prizes will be awarded.
The registration fee is $500 per team and $125 for an individual golfer. The fee includes the cost of food and the use of a golf cart.
For more information, call 345-5070 or send a request to: the507foodcompany@gmail.com.
Habitat for Humanity benefit slated
“Mystery on the Mound” is the theme of an inaugural fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity’s South Central Minnesota Chapter 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at ISG Field, 601 Reed St.
The murder mystery dinner theater begins with a 6 p.m. social hour, with beer and wine available for purchase. A full dinner will then be served at the ballfield.
A narrator for the event will invite attendees to participate as characters in the murder mystery and to try to solve the crime.
Funds raised will be used for Habitat for Habitat’s building programs that help provide affordable homes.
Tickets cost $50 per person.
More information is available by calling the Habitat for Humanity office at 388-2081, by stopping by the ReStore, 1730 Bassett Drive, and by visiting: habitatscmn.org.
