Greater Mankato Area United Way will soon begin its review process for 2023 funding and is looking for volunteers to help.
United Way’s annual community-led review process determines the distribution of campaign funds and ensures donor dollars are used efficiently.
Each spring more than 80 community impact volunteers review funding applications, interview agencies and recommend the best allocation of the following year’s funds. Each volunteer will work 10 to 12 hours between March and May.
The 2023 campaign will officially begin fundraising in August.
Nonprofits that offer programming in the areas of basic needs, health and education and serve residents in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties must apply annually for funding.
For information about applying for funding or volunteering on an impact team, contact United Way’s community impact director Elizabeth Harstad at: ElizabethH@mankatounitedway.org by Feb. 14.
Lifelong Learners kicks off series
Mankato Area Lifelong Learners program is offering in-person and virtual options for its upcoming series of programs.
The series aims to provide quality educational experiences and social activities designed to inform and challenge curious minds and contribute to continuing social involvement for older adults.
Programs for the series are:
“Why Humanism?” — a virtual-only program 1 p.m. Wednesday. The presenter is Gerald Smith, a retired professor who taught at the University of Pennsylvania-Wharton School.
“Winter Speaker Series: Mankato High School Debaters” — an in-person presentation 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd., North Mankato.
“The Science Behind Orthopedic Success/Failure” — an in-person presentation 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Children’s Museum, 224 Lamm St. Presenter Dr. Michael Kearney is a retired Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic orthopedic surgeon.
“Philosophy at the Movies: Thelma and Louise” — a hybrid presentation noon Feb. 22 at Pathstone Latitude, 115 Rogers St. Presenter Ron Yezzi is a retired Minnesota State University professor.
For more information about membership fees or program offerings, call 389-2011 or send a request to: lifelonglearners@mnsu.edu.
Museum shows locked up Turk’s art
Works by an imprisoned Turkish artist and journalist will be displayed at the Hillstrom Museum of Art at Gustavus Adolphus College Feb. 14 through April 24.
The exhibit, “DARK WHITE” features more than 40 drawings by Fevzi Yazici.
Yazici, who holds a degree in graphic design from Mimar Sinan University in Istanbul, served as the design director of the city’s Zaman newspaper until 2016. At that time, the Turkish government shuttered the paper, and Yazici and colleagues were imprisoned as part of that crackdown on freedom of the press following a coup attempt against the government party.
Yazici was originally sentenced to life in prison on terrorism charges but in 2019 the Turkish Supreme Court reduced his sentence to 11 years and 3 months. He has appealed the adjusted sentence and while imprisoned has continued to produce meticulous drawings on paper. Most of the works in the exhibit were done from his prison cell.
An opening reception is slated 7-9 p.m. Feb. 14 at the museum. COVID restrictions at Gustavus require masks be worn indoors, including in the Hillstrom Museum of Art.
Showing concurrently with “DARK WHITE” are the museum’s recent donations and other acquisitions.
Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. weekends. There is no admission fee.
Books offered for READ event
The Blue Earth County Library and Deep Valley Book Festival are teaming up to offer copies of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “The Long Winter” and “The Beautiful Snow” by Cindy Wilson, headliner for the Cabin Fever virtual book festival on Saturday, March 5.
The READ event kicks off today. Participants will receive a copy of each book and are required to write a review for a library display.
Readers are invited to attend Wilson’s virtual presentation noon March 5: “How the Hard Winter of 1880-1881 Became Laura Ingalls Wilder’s The Long Winter.”
The event is free but pre-registration is required at www.deepvalleybookfestival.com/cabin-fever-schedule.
To participate in the READ event, call the Blue Earth County Library at 507-304-4002. A limited supply of books is available.
The Cabin Fever free festival features a number of panels of interest to readers and writers. For a schedule and to register for panels, visit the Deep Valley Book Festival website www.deepvalleybookfestival.com.
