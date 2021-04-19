The Free Press
The Drug Enforcement Administration’s 20th annual Take Back Day promotion Saturday includes a collection site at Mankato Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St.
The drive-thru event offers the public an opportunity to dispose of unwanted medications.
The DEA promotes such events as ways to reduce drug addiction and stem overdoses.
City staff will be on hand between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday to receive prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, narcotics and other controlled substances, medication samples, pet medications, vitamins and supplements, liquid medication in glass or leak-proof containers, inhalers and medicated ointments and lotions.
Items that won’t be accepted for disposal include needles, syringes or other sharps, thermometers, IV bags, hydrogen peroxide or waste that is from a business, is bloody or infectious.
COVID-19 regulations will be in place during the event.
Throughout the 10-year span of Take Back Day, the DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs, including more than 249 tons from its five-state Omaha Division that includes Minnesota.
The city of Mankato also provides a 24-four-hour, anonymous drug drop box disposal service at the Public Safety Center.
Earth Day programs set
Area Earth Week observances include virtual programs.
• A panel discussion 6-8 p.m. Monday “The Importance of Sisterhood Across Racial Lines” is being planned in conjunction with Minnesota State University’s Earth Week events. Destiny Owens of Black Excellence Around Minnesota will lead the discussion sponsored by MSU’s Women’s Center.
There is no registration deadline. To participate, go to: tinyurl.com/SisterhoodMankato.
• Minnesota activist/author Winona LaDuke is the guest speaker 3 p.m. Tuesday during the presentation “Earth Day: A Day to Reconnect” sponsored by MSU Women’s Center and the Diversity and Inclusion program.
LaDuke will discuss the importance of activism regarding environmental issues. She is a rural development economist internationally known for her work in climate justice, renewable energy and environmental justice, who lives on the White Earth reservation in northern Minnesota. Her newest book is “To Be a Water Protector.”
The presentation includes a question-and-answer session. To register go to: tinyurl.com/sbzkjejs.
• Commemorate Earth Day 2021 by joining in a virtual conversation with the author of a book about canoeing the Minnesota River and several lakes in the state and a panel discussion about successes in translating science into policy and actions focused on improving and protecting Minnesota’s water quality.
Panelists include Kim Musser, associate director of the Water Resources Center at Minnesota State University.
Minnesota League of Women Voters is sponsoring the free virtual program 7 p.m. Tuesday featuring Darby and Geri Nelson, who will discuss Darby’s books “For Love of a River: The Minnesota” and “For Love of Lakes.”
Darby is an aquatic ecologist and biology professor emeritus at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, who lived in Morton when he was a child. In the 1980s, he served three terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives, where one of his most significant accomplishments was legislation creating the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources.
Geri, a 45-year member of League of Women Voters for 45 years, has led projects involving household hazardous waste and pollinator protection.
lwvmn-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEocO2oqDwtG9HPYNu4G-e93ZATuysWQ4Lf.
